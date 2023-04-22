RACINE — A Racine County employee faces charges related to identify theft and fraudulent card use for allegedly stealing multiple debit cards belonging to several coworkers.

Christopher J. Bowens, 33, of Racine was charged with two felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and two misdemeanor counts related to of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators received multiple reports of fraud in March involving cards and accounts of Racine County employees who worked at 2000 Domanik Drive, in Racine, which is the address of the United Way of Racine County.

The complaint said the thefts occurred between Feb. 21 and April 17.

According to the complaint, the first incident involved a woman who said she left her purse under her desk and when she returned her chair was pulled out and her purse was in plain view. She said tried to buy a sandwich but her card declined. She told investigators that $285 had been unknowingly used on her debit card for Xbox purchases and CashApp transfers.

The second allegation reportedly occurred Monday when a woman reviewed her bank account statements and saw $348 worth of charges for sports betting on her debit card that she said she was not aware of.

The third accusation reportedly occurred on that same day and was made by a woman who said she left her purse unattended for a meeting and learned that charges had been placed on her debit card. The total was $15 for vending machine purchases and attempted CashApp transfers to a "SAUCE25." She reportedly looked up the account and recognized the photo for it as Bowens, who works as a janitor in their shared work place.

Investigators reportedly spoke to Bowens and, according to the compliant, he admitted to the allegations and said he needed gas money.

Bowens reportedly said that he saw a purse with a debit card and wrote down the numbers so he could use it. On his phone he reportedly had photos of the three debit cards and one driver's license.

Bowens was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

