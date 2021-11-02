Racine County District Attorney drops charges in alleged scheme to kill Kenosha deputy

Case history

The Racine County Metro Drug unit was using an undercover informant to investigate Rainey, who they allege was dealing drugs.

On Aug. 14, 2019, Rainey allegedly sold the informant 0.2 grams of cocaine, and then is accused of offering the informant a $200 down payment and a gun to kill a Kenosha County deputy, with $200 more to be paid when the deputy was dead.

Rainey contacted the informant later and gave the informant a $20 down payment, saying he would not be able to get the gun until Aug. 16.

Racine Police later pulled Rainey over at the intersection of 16th and Villa streets and arrested him.

Problematic case

Rainey has maintained his innocence from the beginning and claimed in court documents that he was being framed due to a federal lawsuit he filed against the officer who was the target of the alleged hit.

The defense attacked the state’s evidence in a series of pre-trial motions.

The first issue was that of motive for the alleged hit.