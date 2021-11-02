Racine County District Attorney drops charges in alleged scheme to kill Kenosha deputy

RACINE — With one week to go before the trial, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed criminal charges against a man who was accused of trying to hire someone to kill a Kenosha law enforcement officer.
Kelly Rainey, 57, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, a category A felony, along with manufacture/delivering cocaine near a park and possession of marijuana.
The case fell apart, according to the DA’s Office, because two witnesses would be unable to testify.
Witnesses unavailable
Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel announced in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday that the charges were being dismissed because the state had been unable to locate the chief witness, who was a confidential informant.
A second witness is a law enforcement officer injured in the line of duty who would not be able to testify.
‘Frustrating process’
Carl Johnson, who represented the defendant, said Rainey continues to maintain his innocence.
“We’re happy that it worked out the way that it did and the case was dismissed,” he added. “But it certainly has been a frustrating process for him to go through.”
Case history
The Racine County Metro Drug unit was using an undercover informant to investigate Rainey, who they allege was dealing drugs.
On Aug. 14, 2019, Rainey allegedly sold the informant 0.2 grams of cocaine, and then is accused of offering the informant a $200 down payment and a gun to kill a Kenosha County deputy, with $200 more to be paid when the deputy was dead.
Rainey contacted the informant later and gave the informant a $20 down payment, saying he would not be able to get the gun until Aug. 16.
Racine Police later pulled Rainey over at the intersection of 16th and Villa streets and arrested him.
Problematic case
Rainey has maintained his innocence from the beginning and claimed in court documents that he was being framed due to a federal lawsuit he filed against the officer who was the target of the alleged hit.
The defense attacked the state’s evidence in a series of pre-trial motions.
The first issue was that of motive for the alleged hit.
The defendant had filed a federal lawsuit against the Kenosha law enforcement officer in question, along with three others connected to the prison system, and those cases were ongoing.
In one filing, Johnson noted the supposed motive for the hit was over the loss of the federal lawsuit, but Johnson was able to show that in fact the federal lawsuit was ongoing.
He wrote, “The state alleges he made the threat because he lost his federal lawsuit, which was untrue.”
Johnson also intended to introduce evidence that would call into question the trustworthiness of the confidential informant (C/I).
“I think that’s ultimately what led us here today,” Johnson said of the case being dismissed.
The defense intended to provide evidence the C/I was twice convicted of forgery, which would go to her honesty.
Further, the defendant was arrested after the C/I claimed to have purchased drugs at his house, but the reports of the controlled buys filed afterward do not indicate the C\I had any contact with Rainey, according to the defense.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state could recharge the case if they found their witness.
