Racine County DA's Office issues guidance for law enforcement, public health officials

Violations would be punished by a maximum penalty of 30 days incarceration and/or a $500 fine, according to the document.

“Regardless of whether the case is referred, law enforcement agencies must inform the district attorney about the arrest,” the document states. “The purpose of the contact is to keep a list of cases for the entire county for data tracking.”

Offenders, however, may be quarantined by public health officials before decisions are made whether to arrest or charge. In that case, a person still has a right to challenge his or her confinement and may obtain an attorney.

“The overriding goal of these crimes is not to punish offenders but to foster voluntary compliance with public health actions such as quarantine and isolation orders,” the document states. “Voluntary compliance, in turn, mitigates against the spread of COVID-19 so that the health care system will not be overwhelmed.”

“COVID-19 is a serious infectious disease that poses great risk to vulnerable populations, but it is neither infectious nor deadly enough to justify strict punishment and criminal enforcement for every infraction against public health law,” the document states.

