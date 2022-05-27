Racine County clerk of circuit court announces he is seeking reelection

RACINE — In one of Racine County's lowest profile elected positions, incumbent Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court Sam Christensen has announced he is seeking reelection.
Christensen, a Republican, was first appointed to the position in 2015 after then-Clerk of Courts Rose Lee died. He narrowly won an election in 2018, 44,039 votes to 41,030 cast for Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen.
The clerk of circuit court is the “keeper of the records” for cases filed in Racine County. Other duties include jury management; court administration; and keeping records for all the money collected or distributed for fines, forfeitures, bail and reimbursements.
In a post on his official campaign's Facebook page Wednesday, Christensen said "Turned in my signatures this morning to be on the ballot in November. Thanks to everyone who helped and signed! Still finishing collecting for extras signatures. If you’ve got signatures let me know, I’ll swing by and pick them up to turn them before Wednesday."
The general election is Nov. 8.
