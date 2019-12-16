Racine Co. Sheriff's Office: 12 impaired driving arrests made over weekend

RACINE COUNTY — This past Friday marked the beginning of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign, and the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that 12 impaired drivers were arrested throughout the county during the campaign's inaugural weekend.
Among those arrested this weekend was a fourth offense felony OWI, the Sheriff's Office reported.
During the campaign, which continues through Jan. 1, law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin, including the Sheriff's Office, patrol in greater number for longer hours.
"We know that historically, the holiday season can quickly turn tragic, especially when someone makes the dangerous and irresponsible decision to drive impaired," the Sheriff's Office said. "Needless crashes devastate families and ruin holidays."
The Sheriff's Office noted that not all of the impaired driving arrests were for alcohol, but also for drugs. "We are facing the challenges with drugged drivers — people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by illegal drugs, prescription and over the counter medications," the Sheriff's Office said.
One of the 12 peopled arrested this weekend was suspected of using heroin and was in possession of cocaine at the time of the stop.
"We are committed to keeping our roadways safe by using deputies who are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, as well as some deputies who are highly trained drug recognition experts," the Sheriff's Office said.
As the holiday season approaches, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking that drivers travel the roads safely and responsibly.
"Never allow someone to drive impaired," the Sheriff's Office said. "If you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired, safely call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watch your speed and eliminate distractions."
Today's mugshots: Dec. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory L Battle
Gregory L Battle, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Amanda M Blank
Amanda M Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mario M Garcia
Mario M Garcia, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3 and 10 grams).
Rhonda N Lane
Rhonda N Lane, Milwuakee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Calvin Earl Mallett
Calvin Earl Mallett, McDonough, Georgia, possession of THC.
Isaiah Mendez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Isaiah Mendez, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
James J Adams
James J Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy A Brown
Jeremy A Brown, Zion, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin B Ferguson
Kevin B Ferguson, 4600 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Candace E Isenhart
Candace E Isenhart, 200 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Nattely N Spikes
Nattely N Spikes, 5100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.