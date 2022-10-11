Racine Co. man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses

RACINE — How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and that there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.
That’s the plan for the defense of the Racine County man, Harry Wait, who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of two elected officials he doesn’t like to prove it is possible. He now faces criminal charges for two counts of felony unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information and two counts of misdemeanor election fraud.
There’s a flurry of legal defenses being raised, with one of the arguments seemingly contradicting another. Among them:
That Wait’s technically illegal actions are justified because he had no choice but to break the law, and also that his apparently illegal actions are protected under free speech.
That Wait didn’t do anything illegal because the primary system for requesting absentee ballots is illegal.
That the attorney general does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute the case.
“We’re going to raise several defenses,” Wait’s new attorney, Daniel J. Hartman, said in a phone interview Tuesday.
After the most recent hearing in the case, Hartman told those gathered after a hearing on Friday that he plans to raise a “justified by necessity” defense and that doing so “is prudent.”
Through a “justified by necessity” defense, they plan to argue that Wait had no alternative option but to do what he did; that is, that Wait had no choice but to request the absentee ballots of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democrat Racine Mayor Cory Mason, which he did in order to expose what he and others see as a “vulnerability” in Wisconsin’s election system.
This would be a creative use of “justified by necessity.”
Justification by necessity is more commonly tied to cases involving self-defense: where killing someone was justified because it was necessary to prevent them from killing someone else, for example, or that running a red light was necessary in order to get to the hospital faster during a medical emergency.
As Justia.com defines it: “The defense of necessity may apply when an individual commits a criminal act during an emergency situation in order to prevent a greater home from happening. In such circumstances, our legal system typically excuses the individual’s criminal act because it was justified, or finds that no criminal act has occurred.”
As such, Wait is asserting that there was nothing he could do but break the law in order to draw attention to what he sees as an election integrity vulnerability.
“The jury, as the consciousness of the community ... will have to make the decision if Harry really believed there was an immediate threat ... and that if he didn’t act to stop the threat, there would be immediate harm,” Hartman said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Wait had initially intended to represent himself in court, but then for a hearing Aug. 19 had in-person legal support from Michael Gableman — the former Supreme Court justice who led the Vos-created investigation into the 2020 election before being fired by Vos in August. Hartman for the first time Friday became Wait’s official defense attorney.
Additionally, Hartman argues that even if Wait’s requests of absentee ballots without permission technically violate the law, they should be protected by the First Amendment’s protection of political speech.
“Harry was trying to verbally call attention to these vulnerabilities, people didn’t believe they were vulnerabilities, so he made a demonstration video (of him requesting Vos’ and Mason’s ballots) to show there were vulnerabilities,” Hartman said. “We allow people to violate laws that regulate conduct if it is for lawful expression.”
Hartman noted that Wisconsin’s identity theft law includes a tenet that says the offender used another individual’s identifying information for the purpose of attaining something “of value or benefit.”
“The big question here is ... what was his real purpose?” Hartman said. “I think there’s a high likelihood that a jury would find he was not trying to benefit from this but to alert authorities that there’s a problem in your system.”
Argument 2: Nothing illegal occurred
Supporters of Wait have — thus far unsuccessfully — raised the argument that he did not do anything illegal because the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website (MyVote.Wi.gov) used by thousands of people every year to facilitate the requesting of absentee ballots is illegal.
A complaint was filed with WEC Aug. 30 that claimed MyVote or the creation of such a website is not explicitly stated in state law. As such, the filer of the complaint claimed that Wait could not have broken the law since MyVote isn’t legal in the first place and that all absentee ballot requests through MyVote are illegal.
WEC has repeatedly attested that MyVote is legal and that it does not process absentee ballot requests directly, but rather facilitates an email to local elections officials who actually process the requests.
The man who filed that complaint was Jay Stone, who lost handily in a state Senate primary election in August to incumbent Republican Van Wanggaard earlier this year. Stone is also vice president of the group that Wait is president of, HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government; Stone as well as HOT Government itself have been central to the spread of conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
The day after it was filed, the Wisconsin Elections Commission rejected Stone’s complaint, saying that reviewing the complaint would be a conflict of interest since it was was filed against WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe. WEC typically reviews complaints filed against local elections officials and other complaints that are not about WEC itself.
Argument 3: AG has no jurisdiction
Hartman is arguing that the Attorney General’s Office does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute a Racine County case.
In Wisconsin, the attorney general has less freedom to prosecute than attorneys general in many other states.
“In Wisconsin, otherwise than in many if not most states, the powers of the attorney general are strictly limited. He is a constitutional officer, but by the constitution he is given only such powers as ‘shall be prescribed by law.’ It is therefore essential to the maintenance of an action brought by the attorney general … that we should find some statute authorizing it,” states a 2000 state Supreme Court decision.
Similar situations have arisen in other states. Last month, as The Texas Tribune reported, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that “the attorney general needs permission from local prosecutors to pursue election cases” and thus “can’t unilaterally prosecute election cases.” In that case, however, the political spectrum is flipped: Texas’ attorney general, Ken Paxton, is a Republican and a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s continued efforts over turn President Joe Biden’s election win; in Wisconsin, the attorney general is a Democrat, Josh Kaul, who has pushed back against such efforts.
In a brief filed in court Monday, Hartman points to a Wisconsin election statute that says “all prosecutions … (of election fraud) shall be conducted by the district attorney for the county where the defendant resides or … by the district attorney for the county where the violation is alleged to have occurred.” There does not appear to be an exception in state law giving jurisdiction of such cases to the attorney general.
Hartman, in the brief, goes on to make a wider argument that “Election issues are political. It is clear that in recognition of the political nature and consistent with principles of keeping power closest to the people a doctrine that starts with federalism but is present in the construction of the competition between state and county government that the legislature assigned the duty related to conducting a prosecution for election fraud solely on the county district attorney.”
