Racine Co. judge charged and cited for improper hunting practices

Shortly after, the warden saw Piontek and 58-year-old John Tussler of Kenosha leave the cabin with a flashlight to try to find the buck. The warden approached the men. After questioning, Tussler admitted that he had shot the deer from inside the cabin using Piontek’s rifle.

The warden also noticed that surrounding the cabin were approximately 21 gallons of deer bait, including corn, carrots, apples, sugar beets and bird seed. There is a 2 gallon legal limit of bait allowed.

In addition to being charged as a party to illegal shining of a deer, Piontek was also cited for unauthorized use of illegal bait and being a party to the violation of shooting a deer after shooting hours.

“Judge Piontek owned the property where another hunter at his hunting camp is alleged to have violated DNR hunting regulations that prohibit hunting by use of an illumination device. The illumination device alleged to have been used was a standard porch light on the property,” said Racine attorney Patrick Cafferty, who is representing Piontek in court.