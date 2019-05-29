Vigil for Jose Angel Padilla

From left, Ivan Angel Padilla, 14, Jose Angel Padilla's younger brother; Giayanah Garcia; and Steasy Gomez mourn Jose at a vigil on Sunday. Deshawn D. Ellison, 17, is facing charges in Angel's death. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING

RACINE — A Racine teen is facing a homicide charge for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jose Padilla.

Deshawn D. Ellison, 17, of the 1000 block of Main Street, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, Racine Police investigators were dispatched to the area near the intersection of 12th and Center streets after a single gunshot was heard. When they arrived, they saw an unresponsive male later identified as Padilla lying in the grass and sidewalk near a residence. 

A witness contacted police and said he, Padilla and a friend were in a nearby basement. The witness said he owed his friend $5, but only had a $20 bill, so he and Padilla went to get change. 

When they got to the top of the stairs, the witness said Padilla was standing near the doorway when the witness saw two unknown males come out from inside the doorway of the residence. One of the males reportedly said, "Oh yeah," and shot Padilla, who later died, in the back.

On Friday, a Crime Stopper tip came in that named Ellison as the shooter. The witness reportedly identified Ellison as the shooter when shown a photo.

Ellison, a student at Case High School, was taken into custody by Racine and Mount Pleasant police while at school.

Police say that Ellison initially denied being at the residence, but later admitted that he was. Ellison also told police it was a robbery attempt, but later changed his story and said it was retaliation for a previous robbery that Padilla committed against Ellison; however, no property was taken from Padilla.

