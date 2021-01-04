Racine area law enforcement agencies ready to assist in Kenosha | Jacob Blake shooting decision expected soon

It is not clear if any Racine County law enforcement officials are presently in Kenosha or on call there, although both the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments said they have no officers currently placed in Kenosha County, as of noon Monday.
The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon "as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful," according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby. "If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine PD will assist Kenosha as needed."
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens indicated that his department has a similar plan.
"We are assisting when requested. How many (officers will be in Kenosha) all depends on our staffing level at the time, so I don’t have a number to give you. No one down there yet. Just planning stages," Soens said in an email.
Lt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in an email that "The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist neighboring jurisdictions as requested while maintaining adequate staffing in Racine County."
Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
It took slightly over two hours for authorities to reopen Interstate 94 between highways 11 and 20 Friday afternoon after a multi-car crash forced all southbound traffic to be diverted from around 12:25 p.m. until around 2:30 p.m.
The officer saw a bullet hole and found the bullet struck a bag of cookies and then a bag chips. Had the bullet continued on its trajectory, the officer said it would have continued through a wall directly toward two sleeping children.
LAKE GENEVA – Police have identified the man who was found deceased in a lagoon off Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva as a 40-year-old man from Sharon, who had been reported missing earlier in the week. The cause remains under investigation.