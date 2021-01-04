Racine area law enforcement agencies ready to assist in Kenosha | Jacob Blake shooting decision expected soon

The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon "as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful," according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby. "If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine PD will assist Kenosha as needed."

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens indicated that his department has a similar plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are assisting when requested. How many (officers will be in Kenosha) all depends on our staffing level at the time, so I don’t have a number to give you. No one down there yet. Just planning stages," Soens said in an email.

Lt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in an email that "The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist neighboring jurisdictions as requested while maintaining adequate staffing in Racine County."

Many law enforcement agencies, including the National Guard, supported law enforcement in Kenosha in August.

While still hoping for calm and order, Kenosha is preparing for potential unrest with protective fences being erected Downtown and many businesses boarding up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.