MADISON — Racine Alderman John Tate II has been tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to be the chairperson of the state Parole Commission starting on June 3.
Evers is scheduled today to announce Tate’s appointment, which is subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Tate said he plans to stay on as 3rd District alderman for the City of Racine but will step down from his job as a social worker.
“Improving our parole system is an important part of reforming our criminal justice system and eliminating the racial disparities that have led to increased incarceration rates for people of color,” Evers said. “I know that John Tate II will be a strong advocate for the change we need to ensure our criminal justice system treats everyone fairly and focuses on rehabilitation. We can improve public safety and empower returning citizens at the same time.”
As a social worker, Tate said, he believes he has the necessary insight to make the correct decisions as to which individuals do receive parole.
“I’m trying to find ways to get people back to their communities,” Tate said. “And find the mechanisms that exist within DOC and also find the inefficiencies within DOC that leave these folks on the sidelines.”
Truth in sentencing
“Truth in sentencing” laws passed in the 1990s, Tate said, have in effect created two sets of qualifications that separate some prisoners.
“We have two systems that are working between the new laws and the older laws of parole that don’t necessarily work well together and often is something that’s a disservice to those under the previous law that was supposed to work for them,” Tate said. “There’s some 3,000 or so individuals in the criminal justice system in the Department of Corrections right now that are still governed under that old law that governed the Parole Commission. And all of them have been there until at least 1999 because that’s when the law stopped being applicable.”
Tate said our society should allow for people to have second chances.
“Either we believe people are redeemable or we don’t,” Tate said. “If we’re a society that believes people are redeemable then we have to create mechanisms that allow them to redeemed and return to our society.”
Tate added that individuals who have served, in some cases, several decades in prison, should be able to show that they are not the same person they were when the crime was committed.
“I think there are a number of mechanisms that we have within the DOC that can measure whether a person has made that particular change or has warranted that second opportunity,” Tate said. “That’s the job of the Parole Commission, to determine whether individuals who have been incarcerated have certainly demonstrated their rehabilitation.”
Rapid rise to prominence
Tate has been a vocal, active member of the City Council since he was first elected in 2017. He was re-elected in April.
Tate ran for Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s former seat in the Legislature in 2018 and lost to Greta Neubauer, who now represents the 66th Assembly District.
He is well-known locally for putting the marijuana referendum on the city’s ballot last fall and authoring the directive to Racine Police Department to issue citations, instead of making criminal arrests, for first-time marijuana possession under 25 grams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
This guy had his OWN agenda all along. Next he will run for Governor. Certainly, this one we don't need. The worlds greatest manipulator with words and babble. Hitler was the same. Good luck and hope you get buried in the mix of politics.
Tate is a racist himself...his comments are radical and extreme...he will not way the cases properly and will not represent victims. He is extremely biased... He will not pass a random drug test!! No one on the demoncrat side has any sense of honor, virtue, or knowledge of real equality...they are race baiters...and assume all is a racial issue...they always feel something is unfair...always a victim somewhere..
Comical. Everything is about race to the dude. Nothing is fair in his mind and he overly pushed a racial disparity agenda to ask that will listen. And, for the mind-numbed, creates a new band of angry minions who adopt tate's blame mentality. If you do the crime, you do the time. Our"black principal" used to say that. Interesting how we went from pride and opportunity to blame and freebies with such a hard line. The only disparity is culture and that's a decision. This dude will be offering his brand of racism on the parole board.
Ditto!
I guess all the qualified people turned the job down. That left Tony scarecrow Evers to dig to the bottom of the barrel!!
True that
Ditto!
Ditto!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.