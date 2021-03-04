Racine alderman charged with felony for allegedly fleeing from police; plans to plead not guilty

Using the in-squad moving radar, Trongeau clocked Santiago’s vehicle traveling at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone, at which point Trongeau reported that he turned his vehicle “around to go after the subject vehicle.”

The officer indicated he observed Santiago “change lanes without signaling in front of another southbound vehicle.”

“The subject vehicle appeared to have greatly increased its speed and was pulling away from (Trongeau) and the other vehicle at an astounding rate,” the criminal complaint noted. The sergeant advised dispatch of the potential that a vehicle was fleeing, at which point he activated his lights and sirens.

According to the complaint, Santiago's vehicle "did not react in any way” to the lights and sirens and was then traveling at approximately 80 mph in a 35 mph zone; Trongeau indicated he reached 84 mph while pursuing Santiago.

“Suddenly, the vehicle applied the brakes and began pulling over at Short Street in the City of Racine,” Trongeau indicated in the complaint.

After the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement learned there was a second person in the car; that person was not named in the complaint. Trongeau was advised by another officer on scene that Santiago smelled strongly of intoxicants, according to the criminal complaint.