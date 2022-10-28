Racine 34-year-old accused of shooting at a man he claimed had been a bully for years

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting a gun at another man. The suspect allegedly later claimed the man he shot at had been bullying him for years.

Bruce E. Rogers Jr., 34, of the 600 block of Seventh Street, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 20, officers were sent to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said she heard shots fired while she was in her home. She looked outside and saw a man running southbound on LaSalle Street. He entered a gray Nissan and drove away.

Another witness said the Nissan was being chased by a person getting into a red Ford Focus.

Officers found shell casings on High Street and another just outside of the 1700 block of LaSalle Street. The first shell was consistent with where the Nissan and Ford had been parked.

Surveillance video showed the Nissan coming to a stop followed by the Ford which was driven by Rogers. The driver of the Nissan got out of his vehicle and stood by the Ford. Both he and Rogers have a conversation before Rogers drives another 40 feet and stops. Rogers then exited the vehicle and began to run toward the man with his arms raised toward him. Rogers can be seen holding a gun as the two ran onto Hagerer Street. The man then fell and Rogers was able to close the distance between the two, holding the gun toward the man. The man puts his hands in the air and the two talk before both eventually go back into their vehicles.

The officer determined that Rogers had shot at the man as he was chasing him. Officers also learned that Rogers was heard yelling “You’ve been bullying me for years.”

A traffic stop was later initiated on the Nissan and the man told officers about the incident. He said he knew a woman that was in the Ford with Rogers but did not know Rogers by name.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of English Street. There, a woman told officers that Rogers took a firearm from her during a recent burglary. She then showed officers a room that was set up for Rogers, inside of which officers found a bag with 10.1 grams of marijuana. Officers also found a Glock firearm case with the gun missing and live ammunition matching the casings recovered.

Officers then went to the 600 block of Seventh Street to execute a search warrant on Rogers’ residence. They found the Glock in the kitchen as well as additional ammunition in a backpack. On a shelf was a bag with whole and crushed pills of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy or molly) weighing 9.9 grams. On the floor was a bag of 7.2 grams of marijuana. Rogers admitted to being involved in the shots fired incident and claimed that the man had been bullying him for years. He said the man began to “talk (expletive)” to him and admitted to using the Glock to shoot at him.

Rogers was given a $30,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.