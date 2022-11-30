Racine: 19-year-old allegedly had a stolen gun with a fully automatic switch on it

RACINE — A 19-year-old allegedly had a stolen gun with a fully automatic switch on it, and also had MDMA on his person when arrested.
Camron J. Elam, of the 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and concealing a stolen firearm, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers conducted a stop on a vehicle on Wright Avenue. The front seat passenger was identified as Elam.
An officer saw a plastic baggie being concealed by Elam's hand which contained a blue pill.
Elam was then searched and a firearm was found in his waistband. It was a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a switch that converted it to a fully automatic rapid fire machine gun.
People are also reading…
The gun was reported stolen.
The pill Elam had tested positive for the presence of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy or Molly).
Elam was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacob J. Bahling
Jacob J. Bahling, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Patsy R. Clemmer
Patsy R. Clemmer, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeanna M. Rosing
Jeanna M. Rosing, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), intentionally contribute to the delinquency of a child (felony), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew W. Winstead
Matthew W. Winstead, Genoa City, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Harry R. Blanton
Harry R. Blanton, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Camron J. Elam
Camron J. Elam, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, concealing stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.