Racine: 19-year-old allegedly had a stolen gun with a fully automatic switch on it

RACINE — A 19-year-old allegedly had a stolen gun with a fully automatic switch on it, and also had MDMA on his person when arrested.

Camron Elam

Elam

Camron J. Elam, of the 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and concealing a stolen firearm, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers conducted a stop on a vehicle on Wright Avenue. The front seat passenger was identified as Elam.

An officer saw a plastic baggie being concealed by Elam's hand which contained a blue pill.

Elam was then searched and a firearm was found in his waistband. It was a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a switch that converted it to a fully automatic rapid fire machine gun.

The gun was reported stolen.

The pill Elam had tested positive for the presence of MDMA (a.k.a. ecstasy or Molly).

Elam was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

