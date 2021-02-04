Racine 18-year-old allegedly threatened, spat at officers

RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly threatened and spat at officers.
Deonte R. Beadles-Rush, 18, of the 2500 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC and 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, several members of the Racine Police Department were sent to a house in the 2500 block of Kearney Avenue for a rescue run by the Racine Fire EMS. It was advised an 18-year-old, identified as Beadles-Rush, was passed out and unconscious in a bathtub.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the complainant who said Beadles-Rush was now awake but acting aggressively and spitting at him. Beadles-Rush exited the bathroom and allegedly became aggressive towards officers. As the officers were leaving, he reportedly shoved the complainant into the wall before running out of the house.
He was located in the garage hiding behind a car. As officers approached, he began to spit towards them over the car and police hit him with a Taser. A search was conducted and a glass jar with 1.6 grams of THC was found on him.
While in the car, he spat through the mesh part of the spit mask at an officer. At Ascension All Saints Hospital, he screamed at the top of his lungs and antagonized officers and nurses. He spat on an officer’s shirt and another’s shoes. He made threats to the officers and nurses and said “Let me catch you outside the hospital, I’ll smack the (expletive) out of you.”
Beadles-Rush was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Eric B Luedtke
Eric B Luedtke, Hartford, Wisconsin, false imprisonment, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual intercourse with a child under 13).
Tyler J Lynch
Tyler J Lynch, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500-10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Danny W Mosley
Danny W Mosley, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC.
Byron Preston Reeves Jr.
Byron Preston Reeves Jr., 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony F Royal
Anthony (aka Ant) F Royal, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor batter, disorderly conduct.
Clinton L Werlein II
Clinton L Werlein II, 8600 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16, false imprisonment, physical abuse of child, child enticement.
Jeffrey M Stasiak
Jeffrey M Stasiak, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Deonte R Beadles-Rush
Deonte R Beadles-Rush, 2500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.