Racine 18-year-old allegedly threatened, spat at officers
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly threatened and spat at officers.

Deonte R. Beadles-Rush, 18, of the 2500 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC and 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, several members of the Racine Police Department were sent to a house in the 2500 block of Kearney Avenue for a rescue run by the Racine Fire EMS. It was advised an 18-year-old, identified as Beadles-Rush, was passed out and unconscious in a bathtub.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the complainant who said Beadles-Rush was now awake but acting aggressively and spitting at him. Beadles-Rush exited the bathroom and allegedly became aggressive towards officers. As the officers were leaving, he reportedly shoved the complainant into the wall before running out of the house.

He was located in the garage hiding behind a car. As officers approached, he began to spit towards them over the car and police hit him with a Taser. A search was conducted and a glass jar with 1.6 grams of THC was found on him.

While in the car, he spat through the mesh part of the spit mask at an officer. At Ascension All Saints Hospital, he screamed at the top of his lungs and antagonized officers and nurses. He spat on an officer’s shirt and another’s shoes. He made threats to the officers and nurses and said “Let me catch you outside the hospital, I’ll smack the (expletive) out of you.”

Beadles-Rush was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

