Racine 18-year-old allegedly spat at and tried to punch an officer

RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly spat at and tried to punch an officer.

Mariah N. Desarden, 18, of the 3000 block of 17th Street, was charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:43 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 3000 block of 17th Street for civil trouble.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said Desarden was upset with her and was in the bathroom.

The officer spoke with Desarden who was acting erratically and said “come on let’s go,” and when the officer asked where, she said “to the (expletive) hospital.” She continued her erratic behavior and told the officers to get out of her “(expletive) house.” She then said if the witness left the house, she would be fine. The witness agreed to leave and began packing her things but said it would take 15 minutes for her ride to arrive.

Later, the witness said that Desarden had thrown a razor blade and ran out the back door. Officers found her and she became angry and made threats to one of the officers, saying she was going to swing at him. She then tried to push past the officer and later tried to swing at him with her right fist. When the officer asked her if she had anything on her that would cut or poke him, she said “yeah, my fist.” She began digging her nails into his arm and wrist and spat at him.

Desarden was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

