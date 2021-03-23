Racine 18-year-old allegedly spat at and tried to punch an officer

RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly spat at and tried to punch an officer.
Mariah N. Desarden, 18, of the 3000 block of 17th Street, was charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:43 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 3000 block of 17th Street for civil trouble.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said Desarden was upset with her and was in the bathroom.
The officer spoke with Desarden who was acting erratically and said “come on let’s go,” and when the officer asked where, she said “to the (expletive) hospital.” She continued her erratic behavior and told the officers to get out of her “(expletive) house.” She then said if the witness left the house, she would be fine. The witness agreed to leave and began packing her things but said it would take 15 minutes for her ride to arrive.
Later, the witness said that Desarden had thrown a razor blade and ran out the back door. Officers found her and she became angry and made threats to one of the officers, saying she was going to swing at him. She then tried to push past the officer and later tried to swing at him with her right fist. When the officer asked her if she had anything on her that would cut or poke him, she said “yeah, my fist.” She began digging her nails into his arm and wrist and spat at him.
Desarden was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Myster L Morning
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Myster L Morning, 6300 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Ricky B Morones
Ricky B Morones, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), imitation of controlled substance, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (3-10 grams).
Bryan C Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C Overstreet Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Dorothy A Parker
Dorothy A Parker, 11000 block of 67th Place, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration).
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), attempt criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Divine J Rothschild
Divine J Rothschild, 5400 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, armed robbery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Dustin J Lalor
Dustin J Lalor, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Byron E Page
Byron E Page, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jquan D Willaby
Jquan D Willaby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Mariah N Desarden
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mariah N Desarden, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael K Hubbard
Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Tequila T Jones
Tequila T Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Isaiah D Macon
Isaiah D Macon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.