Racine 18-year-old accused of breaking into Green Street home, stealing jewelry

RACINE — An 18-year-old has been accused of breaking into a home and stealing jewelry.

James Klukas, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, has been charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:08 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to the 2500 block of Green St. for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer learned from another officer that a person was inside the residence and he was identified as Klukas. He was in possession of watches, necklaces and coins which were taken from the residence. The owner said she heard some noises and saw two men kicking at the door. She shouted and they ran away. She then called her son to come over and when he did he noticed the shadow of someone inside.

The officer spoke to Klukas who said he was with two other men and they told him to go inside.

He said the two used a brick to smash into the home and gain entry. He had a large number of quarters on him and officers also found a coffee can with quarters outside that the owner identified as hers.

The officer noticed a smashed door and a piece of jewelry on the sidewalk.

Klukas was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.