 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine 18-year-old accused of breaking into Green Street home, stealing jewelry

  • 0

RACINE — An 18-year-old has been accused of breaking into a home and stealing jewelry.

Trader Joe's , Bringing Back Free Samples , to Select Locations. CNN reports that following a long pandemic hiatus, free samples have officially returned to Trader Joe's. CNN reports that following a long pandemic hiatus, free samples have officially returned to Trader Joe's. The grocery chain has decided to bring back in-store food samples at select locations starting on October 1. . The grocery chain has decided to bring back in-store food samples at select locations starting on October 1. . Social media users across multiple platforms uploaded photos and videos of some of the samples over the weekend. According to employees at the chain's New York and California locations, single-serve snacks and treats will make a comeback, but hot coffee will not. According to employees at the chain's New York and California locations, single-serve snacks and treats will make a comeback, but hot coffee will not. CNN reports that while food demos will return to some locations, Trader Joe's will not be relaunching the demo program nationwide. Yuval Selik, the CEO of Promomash, a company that works with brands on samples and promotion strategy, startup brands rely on store demos. Yuval Selik, the CEO of Promomash, a company that works with brands on samples and promotion strategy, startup brands rely on store demos. Selik pointed to KeVita, Beyond Meat and Kashi as emerging brands that used samples to introduce customers to their products and get valuable feedback. Selik pointed to KeVita, Beyond Meat and Kashi as emerging brands that used samples to introduce customers to their products and get valuable feedback. CNN reports that food brands and grocery stores both took a hit amid the COVID pandemic, as in-store samples were indefinitely scrapped. Both Sam's Club and Costco have also brought back sample programs with added precautions for customer safety and peace of mind. Both Sam's Club and Costco have also brought back sample programs with added precautions for customer safety and peace of mind. Promomash's Selik suggests that the presence of in-store samples is headed back towards pre-pandemic levels, with the return expected to ramp up in 2023. . Promomash's Selik suggests that the presence of in-store samples is headed back towards pre-pandemic levels, with the return expected to ramp up in 2023.
James Klukas

Klukas

James Klukas, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, has been charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:08 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to the 2500 block of Green St. for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer learned from another officer that a person was inside the residence and he was identified as Klukas. He was in possession of watches, necklaces and coins which were taken from the residence. The owner said she heard some noises and saw two men kicking at the door. She shouted and they ran away. She then called her son to come over and when he did he noticed the shadow of someone inside.

People are also reading…

The officer spoke to Klukas who said he was with two other men and they told him to go inside.

He said the two used a brick to smash into the home and gain entry. He had a large number of quarters on him and officers also found a coffee can with quarters outside that the owner identified as hers.

The officer noticed a smashed door and a piece of jewelry on the sidewalk.

Klukas was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News