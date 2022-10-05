Racine 18-year-old accused of breaking into Green Street home, stealing jewelry

RACINE — An 18-year-old has been accused of breaking into a home and stealing jewelry.
James Klukas, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, has been charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor count of theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:08 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to the 2500 block of Green St. for a burglary.
Upon arrival, the officer learned from another officer that a person was inside the residence and he was identified as Klukas. He was in possession of watches, necklaces and coins which were taken from the residence. The owner said she heard some noises and saw two men kicking at the door. She shouted and they ran away. She then called her son to come over and when he did he noticed the shadow of someone inside.
People are also reading…
The officer spoke to Klukas who said he was with two other men and they told him to go inside.
He said the two used a brick to smash into the home and gain entry. He had a large number of quarters on him and officers also found a coffee can with quarters outside that the owner identified as hers.
The officer noticed a smashed door and a piece of jewelry on the sidewalk.
Klukas was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah Sharif Ali
Isaiah Sharif Ali, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
Charles R. Anase
Charles R. Anase, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan J. DeLuna
Juan J. DeLuna, 1100 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon.
Tony Flores
Tony Flores, 4200 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Darrius Dris Hentz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darrius Dris Hentz, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Melody G. Ward
Melody G. Ward, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion J. Anderson
Dion J. Anderson, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Michael Wallin
Joseph Michael Wallin, 1200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James F. Beecroft Jr.
James F. Beecroft Jr., Silver Lake, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Felisha D. Davis
Felisha D. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Uthan S. Harris
Uthan S. Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).
William L. Kettles
William L. Kettles, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 3800 block of Green Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).