Racine 16-year-old faces charges, allegedly fired gun from one car at another

RACINE — Davion J. Lminggio, 16, of the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, was charged Wednesday with:

Three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony discharging a firearm from a vehicle towards a building or vehicle

Intimidation of a victim.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Park Avenue for shots fired. Officers found a white Ford Expedition with the doors open and headlights on. They attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle but were unable to reach them.

At 1:14 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of Park Avenue and spoke to a woman who said her son and two others went to the BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave. to get milk and were shot at.

Officers spoke to the son who said two vehicles arrived at the BP and each had four people in each car with masks on. He believed them to all be between 12-18 years old, and one of the drivers hangs out with the Dirty Ps gang. Both cars left but then returned. When he left the gas station, one of the cars followed him.

When they got closer to the intersection of 12th Street and Park Avenue, the corner where St. Catherine's High School is located, that's when a person or the people in the car began shooting at them.

Ten spent casings were located in the middle of the road throughout the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera showed a blue Ford Edge following the car and 10 rounds can be heard firing from the Edge.

An investigator reviewed video surveillance from the BP and St. Catherine's High School. The rear passenger of the Ford Edge was identified as Lminggio and it appeared as if he was concealing a firearm. The Ford Edge leaves and then returns on the north side of the parking lot with the headlights off. The Ford Edge then follows the Ford Expedition on to Park Avenue.

The Facebook page of Lminggio had multiple photos of him wearing the same clothes as seen in the BP surveillance video. In one of the photos was the Ford Edge from the shooting. From the video surveillance, the investigator believed that Lminggio was the one shooting from the Ford Edge.

Lminggio was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

