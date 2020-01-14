Puppy abuser who 'loves animals' sentenced to jail, probation

Assistant Racine County District Attorney Micha Schwab said Howard used a pole, pipe and his fists to beat the dog and that the beatings had been occurring for a few weeks.

Howard also admitted the violence to police, according to the criminal complaint. He reportedly told the investigator that he struck the dog on 10 different occasions because the dog would “tear up the trash.” He also admitted that the lacerations to the dog’s head were caused by him hitting the pup with his belt. He also reportedly choked the dog.

Schwab told Laufenberg the dog — which was taken in by Wisconsin Humane Society and ultimately adopted by a Hales Corners family — suffered broken ribs and abrasions.

Presentence report

Both Schwab and Howard’s attorney, Laura Walker, talked about Howard’s presentence investigation, or PSI. According to that report, Howard told the investigator that he didn’t think he had done anything wrong and that the next time the only thing he would do differently would be to take the dog inside so no one could see.

Walker contended those comments were “taken out of context.” She said Howard believes he had “disciplined” the dog and there was nothing wrong with that.