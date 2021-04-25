Punishment for a life taken, even if it was in defense of his brother | Sanders gets 10 years

RACINE — The man who shot and killed another who was attacking his brother will do substantial time in prison, though not as much time as prosecutors recommended.

Edward Sanders, 31, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervised release. He was convicted on Feb. 4 of first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon following a three-day jury trial for the shooting death of Guillermo Martinez, who was 23 years old.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office had sought 35 years in prison while the Department of Corrections had recommended 30 years.

Judge Robert Repischak acknowledged the difficulties of the case. “I do not think for one minute that he intended to kill that other individual,” Repischak said. “Not even for a minute did he intend to kill that individual.”

However, even if it was his intent to save his brother from being attacked, the level of force he used to stop the altercation was out of proportion to the danger his brother was in, the judge stated.

The shooting

On Aug. 8, 2020, Sanders and his brother, Deangelo Herron, went to the Outbreak Billiards and Bar to meet some friends.