Punishment for a life taken, even if it was in defense of his brother | Sanders gets 10 years

RACINE — The man who shot and killed another who was attacking his brother will do substantial time in prison, though not as much time as prosecutors recommended.
Edward Sanders, 31, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervised release. He was convicted on Feb. 4 of first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon following a three-day jury trial for the shooting death of Guillermo Martinez, who was 23 years old.
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office had sought 35 years in prison while the Department of Corrections had recommended 30 years.
Judge Robert Repischak acknowledged the difficulties of the case. “I do not think for one minute that he intended to kill that other individual,” Repischak said. “Not even for a minute did he intend to kill that individual.”
However, even if it was his intent to save his brother from being attacked, the level of force he used to stop the altercation was out of proportion to the danger his brother was in, the judge stated.
The shooting
On Aug. 8, 2020, Sanders and his brother, Deangelo Herron, went to the Outbreak Billiards and Bar to meet some friends.
While in the parking lot, Herron was jumped by Martinez and two of his friends. Martinez and his friends did not know Herron or his brother. The two groups were strangers to each other.
Martinez and his companions had spent the day together drinking and having fun. No reason was given for their attack on Herron.
Sanders was armed legally armed; he has a concealed carry permit. With his brother on the ground and under attack, he took out his gun and yelled at the men who were attacking his brother.
When Martinez continued to strike Herron, Sanders pulled the trigger.
Sanders said he did not intend to kill Martinez; rather, he shot him once in the shoulder to end the attack on his brother.
However, the bullet traveled through Martinez’s arm, entered his torso and traveled through both lungs. He died at the scene.
Sanders addresses the court
In an emotional statement to the court, the defendant apologized to the Martinez family for causing the death of Guillermo Martinez.
He said his only intent was to stop the attack on his brother and he never meant to kill anyone.
“I was not trying to take that man’s life,” Sanders said. “I was just trying to stop him from doing what he was doing.”
Sanders described that night as a “crazy situation” that has caused him to have nightmares so that he can’t sleep.
He said he was “never a person to be in trouble or look for trouble and always taught his kids right from wrong.”
Sentencing
Repischak called the sentencing hearing “a very difficult one for me to preside over.”
There are cases, he observed, where a person is so dangerous “they go to prison and I throw away the key.”
But, “That’s not the case here,” Repischak added.
The defendant was not running around town, flashing his gun, and settling disputes with his gun, the judge said. “He’s minding his own business for the most part,” Repischak said.
However, he did bring a gun to a fistfight.
“The jury determined the level of force use by Mr. Sanders was disproportionate to the threat that was posed to him and his brother,” the judge said.
He reminded those in the courtroom that photos of Herron taken after he was jumped showed that he did not have substantial injuries.
“Had the injuries been substantial, the jury may have been convinced that Mr. Sanders used a level of force necessary to prevent death or serious bodily harm to Mr. Herron,” Repischak said.
He added, “For lack of a better term, it was excessive force.”
The judge added that it was his opinion that Sanders had a number of other options rather than pulling a gun in a fistfight.
The judge said he believed the defendant was truly remorseful. However, a life was taken.
“The punishment must include some incarceration,” the judge said in sentencing the defendant to 10 years in prison.