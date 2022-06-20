 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public safety personnel volunteer all week for Racine Habitat for Humanity, saving nonprofit $150K

  • 0
Public safety personnel volunteer all week for Racine Habitat for Humanity, saving nonprofit $150K

Clockwise from top-left: Racine and Caledonia firefighters, along with 11-year-old volunteer Henry Felker, pose for a photo Monday in front of the frame of the Habitat for Humanity home they helped erect and a Racine Fire Department fire engine. At right, Caledonia Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld lends a hand. Volunteers sign their names on the wooden frame of the home they are helping build in Racine. One of the Caledonia firefighters, Seth Felker, brought his 11-year-old son Seth to volunteer. Caledonia firefighters volunteer at the corner of 12th Street and Irving Place in the City of Racine.

 DEE HÖLZEL and COURTESY OF RACINE HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

RACINE — Public safety personnel from throughout the county are lending their labor to a Habitat for Humanity project that will save the organization more than $150,000 in labor costs.

Grant Buenger

Buenger

Grant Buenger, Racine Habitat executive director, said almost all the law enforcement agencies and fire departments in the county were invited and those who volunteer will do so in shifts for the week starting Monday, June 20.

On Monday, firefighters from the Racine Fire Department worked in the first shift and Caledonia Fire Department — including some retirees — and the South Shore Fire Department worked the afternoon shift.

Buenger said the public safety volunteers will help frame the house and get the roof on. As public safety personnel are not necessarily professional construction workers, there are people on site to train.

Jeff Buenger

Jeff Buenger, father of Racine Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger, is a retired Caledonia firefighter.

Deke Schwaab, who is a master carpenter and a former instructor at Gateway, was on scene to assist. Adrian Brooks, who is the only paid staff member on the site, is the site construction supervisor.

People are also reading…

According to Buenger, the project was made possible through an anonymous donation.

The house is one of two Habitat houses in progress on the corner of Irving Place near 12th Street. It will be ranch-style, 1,200 square feet, with two bathrooms and three bedrooms.

He said the house is expected to be finished and ready for occupancy by spring 2023.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this one thing can bring us closer to ultra-fast travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News