Public safety personnel volunteer all week for Racine Habitat for Humanity, saving nonprofit $150K

RACINE — Public safety personnel from throughout the county are lending their labor to a Habitat for Humanity project that will save the organization more than $150,000 in labor costs.

Grant Buenger, Racine Habitat executive director, said almost all the law enforcement agencies and fire departments in the county were invited and those who volunteer will do so in shifts for the week starting Monday, June 20.

On Monday, firefighters from the Racine Fire Department worked in the first shift and Caledonia Fire Department — including some retirees — and the South Shore Fire Department worked the afternoon shift.

Buenger said the public safety volunteers will help frame the house and get the roof on. As public safety personnel are not necessarily professional construction workers, there are people on site to train.

Deke Schwaab, who is a master carpenter and a former instructor at Gateway, was on scene to assist. Adrian Brooks, who is the only paid staff member on the site, is the site construction supervisor.

According to Buenger, the project was made possible through an anonymous donation.

The house is one of two Habitat houses in progress on the corner of Irving Place near 12th Street. It will be ranch-style, 1,200 square feet, with two bathrooms and three bedrooms.

He said the house is expected to be finished and ready for occupancy by spring 2023.

