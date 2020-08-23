Public reacts to shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha Sunday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — In the hours following an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, that left one adult man in serious condition after he was shot approximately seven times at close range by a Kenosha Police officer, the story quickly began trending on Twitter and getting nationwide attention.

During the 8 o'clock hour, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported that the man was flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Although authorities have not identified either the officer who fired the shots or the man, many have identified the man as Jacob Blake, 29.