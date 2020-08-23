 Skip to main content
Public reacts to shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha Sunday afternoon
Public reacts to shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha Sunday afternoon

KENOSHA — In the hours following an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, that left one adult man in serious condition after he was shot approximately seven times at close range by a Kenosha Police officer, the story quickly began trending on Twitter and getting nationwide attention.

During the 8 o'clock hour, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported that the man was flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Although authorities have not identified either the officer who fired the shots or the man, many have identified the man as Jacob Blake, 29.

Public figures — some connected to Kenosha like native Trae Waynes (who is an NFL cornerback) and local YouTuber Tristan Jass, and some apparently unconnected to southeast Wisconsin like Podcaster Akilah Hughes — quickly weighed in with their reactions to the shooting.

Here's what some of them have said:

Tristan Jass, Kenosha-based basketball YouTuber

Trae Waynes, NFL cornerback and Kenosha native

Ronald Talley, NFL lineman

Ahmad Kweku Qawi, president/CEO of Racine Family YMCA

Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado

Wisconsin-based community organizer Tory Lowe

Radio host Dan O'Donnell

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson

Angie Aker, Kenosha native and one of the 'founding minds' behind popular positive news site Upworthy

Lee Snodgrass, Democrat running for Wisconsin Assembly

Tony Snell, former Milwaukee Buck current Detroit Piston

Seattle-based musician MUST DIE!

Sci-fi author Patrick Tomlinson

Podcaster Akilah Hughes

ESPN anchor Michael Eaves

