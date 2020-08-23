Public reacts to shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha Sunday afternoon

KENOSHA — In the hours following an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, that left one adult man in serious condition after he was shot approximately seven times at close range by a Kenosha Police officer, the story quickly began trending on Twitter and getting nationwide attention.
During the 8 o'clock hour, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported that the man was flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Although authorities have not identified either the officer who fired the shots or the man, many have identified the man as Jacob Blake, 29.
Public figures — some connected to Kenosha like native Trae Waynes (who is an NFL cornerback) and local YouTuber Tristan Jass, and some apparently unconnected to southeast Wisconsin like Podcaster Akilah Hughes — quickly weighed in with their reactions to the shooting.
Here's what some of them have said:
Tristan Jass, Kenosha-based basketball YouTuber
There’s been a lot of crazy stuff going on in my hometown Kenosha, Wisconsin... I’m praying for everyone back home... Please stay safe❤️🙏— Tristan Jass (@TristanJass) August 24, 2020
Trae Waynes, NFL cornerback and Kenosha native
So I guess yal tazers don't work anymore huh— Trae Waynes (@TWaynes_15) August 24, 2020
Kenosha yal better put that clown ass cop in jail for life too!— Trae Waynes (@TWaynes_15) August 24, 2020
Ronald Talley, NFL lineman
Str8 up. Electric chair— Ronald Talley (@daTalleyman) August 24, 2020
Ahmad Kweku Qawi, president/CEO of Racine Family YMCA
Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado
Wisconsin-based community organizer Tory Lowe
Radio host Dan O'Donnell
BREAKING: Rioting in Kenosha is intensifying after an officer-involved shooting left a man seriously injured. Sources say the crowd has hurled rocks and at least one Molotov cocktail at police.— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 24, 2020
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
You have to got to be kidding me.— Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) August 24, 2020
Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson
Angie Aker, Kenosha native and one of the 'founding minds' behind popular positive news site Upworthy
Lee Snodgrass, Democrat running for Wisconsin Assembly
Police officers saying how they are all being lumped in as bad cops... take a look at the Kenosha shooting & you can see why. Too many bad cops killing black men. It has become the exception when they are NOT killed. You want the public attitude to change? Clean your own house.— Snodgrass for WI (@SnodgrassforWI) August 24, 2020
Tony Snell, former Milwaukee Buck current Detroit Piston
all i will say is resisting arrest should not be a death sentence.— 🦌 (@SnellSZN) August 24, 2020
multiple officers should be able to restrain and detain one single individual without resorting to shooting them SEVEN (7) times in the back, at point blank range.
Seattle-based musician MUST DIE!
I’ll see you at the protests— MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) August 24, 2020
Sci-fi author Patrick Tomlinson
Police in Kenosha just shot a black man trying to break up a fight in the back seven times.— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) August 24, 2020
Last update was he's been medflighted.
Half of Milwaukee is rolling south to protest.
Seriously, how is this not getting through to the police?
Podcaster Akilah Hughes
I'm not going to RT the video of that man being shot 7 times in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But if you're a so-called "Blue Life" you really can't defend this cowardly shit.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 24, 2020
ESPN anchor Michael Eaves
Why does this keep happening?— Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) August 24, 2020
How many more black people have to die this way for any real change to happen?
I'M SO SICK OF THIS SHIT!
