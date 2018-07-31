RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged after reportedly fraudulently collecting nearly $30,000 in public assistance benefits from 2014 to 2016.
Jennifer Baker, 38, of the 1800 block of Shoop Street, is charged with public assistance fraud and food stamp offense.
According to her criminal complaint:
Baker fraudulently collected $29,398 in child care assistance from Jan. 31, 2014 to Jan. 31, 2016. During that time period, she was employed and no child care assistance should have been provided.
In addition, Baker listed herself and her four children as the only members of her household when her husband, who worked at Amazon, was reportedly living with her.
During that that time, Baker reportedly fraudulently collected $544 in Food Share assistance overpayments.
Baker's initial court appearance has been adjourned until Aug. 14 to give her time to hire an attorney, court records indicate.
As far as the fraud...you could and should be making daily arrests.. Fraud is used and some know this in the human resource dept. and the fail to disclose this to law enforcement claiming the abuser has "rights" to some privacy bs...a audit needs to be done of the HR cases in Racine county for benefit fraud, address claimed, and names used and amount of people in the claimed address..
You Know me...you are right on there for sure!! The JT cannot handle the fact that we the majority of America do not like the fact illegal aliens who have broken the law, and scam our country and of course liberals for favor Need to be kicked OUT!! This bleeding heart bs is just that..the whole family by law needs to go also...There are 100's of thousands waiting who have followed the law and trying to enter legally...YOU eventually will pay for violation the law...and it is time to pay!! and i will bet he voted also!!
Just a drop in the bucket as far as public assistance fraud goes. Glad she’s caught but there are so many more.
I certainly agree. This goes on all the time.
So the comments on the article of the Illegal being detained by ICE have been disabled. So what's up jt editors? The public sympathy for the guy isn't going like you thought it would so you shut it down eh? That's kind of cheesy on your part.
