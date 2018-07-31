Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged after reportedly fraudulently collecting nearly $30,000 in public assistance benefits from 2014 to 2016.

Jennifer Baker, 38, of the 1800 block of Shoop Street, is charged with public assistance fraud and food stamp offense.

According to her criminal complaint:

Baker fraudulently collected $29,398 in child care assistance from Jan. 31, 2014 to Jan. 31, 2016. During that time period, she was employed and no child care assistance should have been provided.

In addition, Baker listed herself and her four children as the only members of her household when her husband, who worked at Amazon, was reportedly living with her.

During that that time, Baker reportedly fraudulently collected $544 in Food Share assistance overpayments.

Baker's initial court appearance has been adjourned until Aug. 14 to give her time to hire an attorney, court records indicate. 

