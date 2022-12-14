Psychologist's testimony continues into second day

RACINE — The psychologist who examined the defendant in a homicide case underway in Racine County Circuit Court testified for a second day on Wednesday.

Dr. Jenna Niess was the psychologist who conducted the examination and gave her professional opinion that Tamir Williams, 35, was not guilty by reason of mental defect in the shooting death of Andre Sandoval, 21.

In fact, Niess also believed Williams was not competent to stand trial. While she testified to that opinion, she did not put it into her report because she was retained to determine NGI — not competency.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to the underlying facts, acknowledging he pulled the trigger that killed Sandoval.

The second stage of the trial now underway will determine if mental illness hindered the defendant’s ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and led to an inability to conform his behavior to a legal standard.

Niess was appointed by the court to conduct the evaluation.

A finding of NGI is actually rare.

Niess told the court she has conducted about 330 NGI examinations and had found the individual to be NGI in approximately 20% of those cases.

In this case, she told the court that Williams had schizoaffective disorder bipolar type.

Schizoaffective disorder symptoms vary from patient to patient, but generally, those who suffer from the illness may have hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thoughts/behaviors, etc. Those with the bipolar type may also show symptoms of mania or depression.

The NGI trial that began Tuesday continued throughout the day Wednesday, including 7½ hours of cross-examination of Niess by Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo.

Shooting

Williams was employed as a barber at Angel’s Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, and Sandoval was somewhat of a regular client.

Initially, it was believed Williams shot Sandoval on Aug. 28, 2021, because Sandoval refused to pay for a haircut.

The reasons may be more complicated because Williams had allegedly been having delusions for some time and reportedly believed the young man was a demonic entity, according to testimony that stretched over Tuesday and Wednesday.

It was not until Williams began making comments about demons that Sandoval attempted to leave.

Williams followed Sandoval outside and shot him four times. He made no attempt to flee and was arrested when police arrived.

