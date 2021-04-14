 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prostitution charges against Fettes dropped due to ‘lack of evidence’
0 comments
topical alert top story
'LACK OF EVIDENCE'

Prostitution charges against Fettes dropped due to ‘lack of evidence’

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyson Fettes mugshot

Fettes

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Charges for patronizing a prostitute and soliciting a sex act against Tyson Fettes, the former Racine County register of deeds, have been dropped and his attorney says records of them will soon be expunged.

Fettes’ attorney, Elder Granger II, said that there “was lack of evidence to support the charges against him." During a phone interview last week, Granger said with confidence that “the case is going to be expunged.”

The hearing on the petition to expunge/impound records is scheduled for May 12 in Rockford. The charges were dismissed on March 4, less than three months after a jury trial was scheduled but then canceled at the last minute, according to online court records from Winnebago County, Ill.

Public allegations, quiet dismissals

Fettes — who had been a member of the Burlington Town Board at the time of his arrest, but resigned not long thereafter — was one of 27 men arrested in August 2019 in what law enforcement deemed “Operation Exclusive.” Illinois law enforcement officials widely publicized the arrests, holding a news conference to threaten future “johns” with public shame and prosecution if they are caught purchasing sex.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Among those arrested in Operation Exclusive were at least one other elected official besides Fettes, multiple doctors and business leaders.

Complaints filed against Fettes, based on an investigation by multiple law enforcement entities, claimed that he visited offered money to two different people — named as witnesses in the case — on Dec. 1, 2018, and May 23, 2019. However, the complaints provided to The Journal Times, following an open records request, detail very little evidence from law enforcement regarding the alleged encounters — unlike criminal complaints typical in Wisconsin that often include grisly details of sex-crime allegations.

In a statement following his arrest, Fettes had said “I ask that the public withhold judgment until the case is processed through the justice system.”

Fettes is not the only one of the 27 men charged to have his case dismissed. Others have been convicted.

A doctor wasn’t sentenced to incarceration and returned to his family medicine practice after pleading guilty. Another doctor was able to get the charges dismissed, according to online Winnebago County court records. The founder of Rockford’s Thomason Machine Works Inc. pleaded guilty in December to solicitation of a sexual act but got charges for patronizing a prostitute dismissed; the founder of another Rockford-area manufacturing company, who was charged for similar crimes, got all of his charges dismissed.

“These are the men who walk among us, who live with us, who do business with us and who work with us,” Jennifer Cacciapaglia, manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, told the Rockford Register-Star after the arrests were made public. “The idea that this is something that we can clearly see coming — an individual who will purchase a human being for their use and abuse — is false. We have to do better at raising awareness around the idea that they look like the rest of us.”

Peggy Smith, a woman accused of running a brothel out of one of the two Rockford lingerie shops that were investigated, is still fighting her case after pleading not guilty. Her husband, who had owned the shop for years before her, had died less than a year before the raids, according to news reports.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

Racine man shot at after what law enforcement says was a workplace dispute
Crime and Courts

Racine man shot at after what law enforcement says was a workplace dispute

A dispute between coworkers ended in gunfire, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old Kenosha man who is in jail pending attempted homicide charges. According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright, the dispute between the Kenosha man and a 50-year-old Racine man began at the package delivery service, where the two men work in Racine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News