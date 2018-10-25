RACINE — The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Prospect Street on Wednesday night has been identified by Racine police as Vyshonn Avitia, a 2017 Park High School graduate.
The Racine Police Department responded to the scene at 7:57 p.m. after a report of gun shots in the area and found Avitia who had suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
A neighbor who did not want to be identified said she saw a car parked on the south side of Prospect Street for perhaps 10 to 15 minutes before she heard three or four gunshots. She looked out her window and saw Avitia stumbling and fall on the sidewalk.
He had evidently been shot while in the vehicle, because there was broken auto glass on the street where police had marked the location of the vehicle and bullet casings.
When Avitia fell, “All the neighbors ran out,” she said.
“He was breathing when he was on the ground,” she said, “but eventually, you know …” and did not finish the sentence.
She said police finished their on-site investigation and cleared the scene by about 11:30 p.m.
The neighbor said she thought the assailant fled on foot, because she neither saw nor heard another vehicle. “It wasn’t a drive-by (shooting) — it had to be somebody that ran,” she said.
She added, “The neighbor across the street stated that he heard somebody yell something out before there were shots fired.”
Friend describes Avitia
Marcarious Scott, who lived next door to Avitia, at 1905 Prospect St., was not home Wednesday night when the 18-year-old was killed, but he considered Avitia a good friend. Avitia had lived on Prospect Street with his mother for about the past year.
But Scott, 20, had known Avitia somewhat longer, for about two years. Until recently, they had worked together on third shift at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2100 Lathrop Ave.
“He used to give me rides every day, and I used to give him rides; his mom used to drive us,” Scott said.
About two to three months ago, Scott said, Avitia got a better job, doing house repairs, although Scott did not know the employer’s name. “He actually was trying to get me a job to work with him on houses,” he added.
Scott rejected the possibility that Avitia was involved in criminal activity that led to his death.
“No, no. Not at all,” Scott said. “He was a laid-back guy; he was smooth. He always stayed out (of) the way.”
According to online court records, Avitia has multiple traffic- or auto-related offenses such as driving while suspended or driving without insurance — but nothing criminal shows up. He also had one paternity case.
“He was a really, really close friend to me,” Scott said. “… He put speakers in my car. He’s just a really, really cool guy.” Scott also bought a car from Avitia’s dad.
“It’s just crazy how they killed him right in front of my home, you know?”
Investigation, vigil
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Police urge any witnesses or citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or contact Investigator Rob Rasmussen at 262-635-7774.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
Community members are invited to join the members and clergy of the Racine Interfaith Coalition in prayer after Avitia’s violent death. The Rev. Yeprem Kelegian will lead a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Prospect Street.
For more than two decades, RIC has held candlelight vigils to pray for the victims and families of violent death in our community. The coalition is a group of 27 diverse faith communities working together to address the root causes of social injustice and poverty in the Racine community.