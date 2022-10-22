Prosecutors begin countering defenses raised by Racine County man charged with intentionally committing election fraud

RACINE— The man who admitted to ordering absentee ballots of Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Harry Wait is charged with two felonies for misappropriating identification information and two misdemeanors for election fraud for using the identifying information of Mason, a Democrat, and Vos, a Republican, to order their absentee ballots via the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website.

Wait has claimed he did not use the information for criminal purposes, but to expose a flaw in the system, and thus asserts he is innocent of having committed a crime.

Preliminary hearing

Before the arraignment, the court held a preliminary hearing, a step in the process to determine if there was sufficient evidence to proceed.

Andrew Schoeneck, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, testified for the prosecution about the investigation into allegations Wait used personal identifying information to request ballots.

The investigation was initiated on a complaint from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who provided records showing the absentee ballots were ordered on July 26, 2022 to be sent to the home of Wait.

Wait did not try to hide the fact he was ordering absentee ballots. He made videos that he posted to the internet showing what he was doing and, Schoeneck said, Wait posted them to multiple social media sites.

In ordering the ballots, Wait had to enter the personal information of both Vos and Mason and then checked a box that indicated, “the above address and name are mine and are correct” — which was not true.

The video also showed Wait check a box indicating the requester was indefinitely confined due to age/disability/illness and requested ballots be sent every election, according to the evidence presented.

Wait also checked the box that said, “I certify that all statements on this form are true and correct,” Schoeneck said.

The investigator had the opportunity to interview Wait during the course of the investigation, he said.

According to Schoeneck, Wait claimed to have used the personal information of the victims to order their absentee ballots from a booth at the Racine County Fair. A group that Wait leads, HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government had a booth at the fair.

“During the conversation with Mr. Wait, he said he did not have the permission of (Robin Vos) and (Cory Mason) to request their ballots,” Schoeneck said, adding that Wait did not appear to have a high opinion of either man.

Wait allegedly described the two men as “scofflaws,” which is a person who flouts the law. He also allegedly described them as “being above the law.”

Daniel Hartman, representing the defendant, asked Schoeneck if he was aware the defendant turned the ballots over to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, attempting to show his client did not intend to use the ballots.

Schoeneck responded in the affirmative.

Hartman attempted to question the investigator about whether Wait represented himself as either Mason or Vos to benefit himself; that is, if Wait’s purpose for requesting the ballot was for Wait’s personal gain.

However, Repischak repeatedly reminded Hartman the purpose of the preliminary hearing was not to try the case but to establish whether a felony had been committed. The other issues, he said, were for the jury.

According to Hartman, he was connected with Wait by a mutual friend: former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who led a monthslong investigation of the 2020 election at taxpayer expense ordered by Vos.

Argument

David Maas, from the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, argued the defendant committed identification theft and his purpose was to harm the reputation of both Vos and Mason.

Hartman told The Journal Times last week that he plans to raise a defense that since Wait did not use Mason’s or Vos’ information for personal gain, he cannot be convicted of misappropriating identification information.

The statute regarding ID theft requires the state to show the defendant got something from the identification theft. Maas said the benefit did not have to have a “commercial or market value.”

“In this case the defendant used the personal identifying information to obtain a ballot,” Maas said. “What he did with that ballot is irrelevant. Whether he intended to vote with that ballot is irrelevant ... The purpose is that he used the information to obtain the ballot. Surrendering the ballot after the fact is irrelevant.”

Hartman countered by saying that the statutes do not require a signature to obtain the ballot. The signature is only relevant with the returned ballot and that is when the representation is made, he said.

“The statutory scheme does not require that you represent that you are the individual to obtain the ballot,” Hartman said. “That’s the point Mr. Wait was trying to make.” It is only when voting, he continued, when a person represents “they are the person with the authority to vote.”

He added the statutes do not require a representation in order to obtain the ballot electronically. To get the ballot at the clerk’s office, voters do make representations, he continued, but electronically a person can get the ballot without it, as Wait has shown; a ballot addressed to Mason was delivered to Wait’s home, but a ballot addressed to Vos was not delivered.

Hartman also signaled that in the future he intended to argue Wait’s actions were protected political speech “to expose you could obtain a ballot without sufficient security.”

Repischak ruled there was sufficient evidence to bind the case over for trial.