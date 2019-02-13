Try 1 month for 99¢
Officer Matthew Rittner funeral

A police officer stands in the entrance to the parking lot of Oak Creek Assembly of God church Wednesday afternoon as a public visitation for Officer Matthew Rittner are held inside. Behind him, dozens of police vehicles are parked in single-file, ready to roll out for a procession.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

OAK CREEK — The funeral for Matthew Rittner, the 35-year-old Milwaukee Police officer who was killed in the line duty last week, is today.

Public and private visitation and funeral services are being held throughout the morning and afternoon at Oak Creek Assembly of God church, about 5 miles from the northern border of Racine County.

The public visitation ended at 1 p.m. A procession, expected to include over one hundred vehicles, is planned to start at around 4:30 p.m. to carry Rittner's remains from the church to Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield.

Milwaukee media reports say that the procession will begin on 13th Street, turn east on Rawson and then turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue. The procession is then planned to enter Interstate 794, exit in Bay View to drive past the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Reserves building (Rittner was a marine) before returning to the Interstate and driving the rest of the way to the funeral home.

A flyover is planned before the procession begins.

Rittner procession route

Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department's Facebook page
Procession instructions

Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department's Facebook page

