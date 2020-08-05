Probation for woman

RACINE — A woman who struggles with drug addiction was found guilty of stealing from her former employer in Union Grove, but has been given one more chance to make things right.
Christina M. Holman, 40, of the 6400 block of 37th Avenue in Kenosha, broke into Melby Chiropractic Clinic, 1208 Main St. in Union Grove, last summer. Holman was charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor charges of theft and theft of a movable property.
She appeared in court Tuesday and her sentence would have been three years of jail time, but instead resulted in three years of probation and 100 hours of community service. If Holman were to get revoked, she would need to serve a year and a half of jail time. The misdemeanor count of theft resulted in three months jail instead and one year probation.
Loosening of sentence
Holman pleaded guilty to allegations of entering the chiropractic business with a spare key that was hidden outside and stealing $166 from the money drawer.
Holman was fired for “poor job performance” in January 2018, after five years employed with the clinic. She was given another chance to keep her job after being fired twice. Holman was also once given a $1,000 loan from the business, which the owner forgave after she paid back $300 to $400.
GPS coordinates taken from Holman’s phone placed her in the location during the burglary.
“In reviewing this case, I was struck by a few things, primarily that of the character of the defendant,” Prosecuting Attorney Brian Van Schyndel said. “I see an individual who has really no criminal record … who has raised children, who has had some struggles, clearly.”
Of her four children, three are adults and pursuing higher education and one is 9 years old, living with Holman and her parents.
However, Van Schyndel brought up the other side to the argument, stating that Holman took advantage of someone who had given her multiple chances to redeem herself, committed a burglary, took money from people who provided her employment and financial assistance and failed to appear in felony court twice due to relapses in drug use. Cocaine is the primary drug of choice.
But, Holman doesn’t pose a risk to anyone outside of herself, he said. “She is clearly her own worst enemy,” Van Schyndel said. “Drug addiction is a terrible thing. She said at the time, in custody, it did open up her eyes to what she would be facing if this kind of behavior continues. I think having a prison sentence hanging over her head certainly would be motivation.”
Holman’s attorney, Jamie McClendon, told the court that Holman’s biggest problem is her drug addiction and a mental health component to her addiction.
McClendon said Holman had been in treatment and completed an in-patient program at Rogers Behavioral Health, 9916 75th St., in Kenosha. Her mental health treatment is continuing with regular Narcotics Anonymous meetings, several times a week.
“I know that she wants to get control, not only of her drug addiction, but her mental health,” McClendon said. “It makes it more difficult, obviously, your honor, to ask the court to give my client yet another chance. I do think she does understand that that’s really what I’m asking for.”
“But seeing her today, and seeing that, mostly I noticed that in her hair and face, she just looks healthier and more in control of what she’s doing. It’s been a progression since I started with her on this case.”
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg said she was surprised that the business owner who Holman stole from wrote a letter asking for only probation for Holman.
What Holman should take away is that the owner continues to support her even though she stole from the business, Laufenberg said. “That individual is willing to forgive you,” she said, addressing Holman. “That’s someone you should model your life after.”
Laufenberg said Holman should write a letter to the owner, apologizing for the theft. The letter will be sent through Holman’s agent as Holman has been ordered to not have contact with the chiropractic clinic owner.
