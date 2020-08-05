Probation for woman

McClendon said Holman had been in treatment and completed an in-patient program at Rogers Behavioral Health, 9916 75th St., in Kenosha. Her mental health treatment is continuing with regular Narcotics Anonymous meetings, several times a week.

“I know that she wants to get control, not only of her drug addiction, but her mental health,” McClendon said. “It makes it more difficult, obviously, your honor, to ask the court to give my client yet another chance. I do think she does understand that that’s really what I’m asking for.”

“But seeing her today, and seeing that, mostly I noticed that in her hair and face, she just looks healthier and more in control of what she’s doing. It’s been a progression since I started with her on this case.”

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg said she was surprised that the business owner who Holman stole from wrote a letter asking for only probation for Holman.

What Holman should take away is that the owner continues to support her even though she stole from the business, Laufenberg said. “That individual is willing to forgive you,” she said, addressing Holman. “That’s someone you should model your life after.”