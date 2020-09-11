 Skip to main content
Prisoner threw an apple at another inmate, proceeded to threaten an officer
RACINE — A Racine inmate allegedly threw an apple at another inmate, then proceeded to threaten an officer.

Trevor L. Rogers, 47, of Conroe, Texas, was charged with felony counts of battery by prisoners and threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:05 p.m. Sunday, an officer reported an inmate, identified as Rogers, was outside of his assigned cell receiving his dinner plate. Upon receiving his plate, he took an apple and threw it directly at another inmate. The apple struck the inmate’s right arm, causing pain, redness and bruising.

Trevor Rogers

Rogers

At 4:56 p.m., an officer responded to Rogers’ cell to transport him to a different location. He refused to leave and told the officer he wasn’t going anywhere. The officer asked again and Rogers refused and stated “I’m going to kill your (expletive) when I get out.” The officer told him to put his sandals on for transportation and Rogers said “I ain’t putting on (expletive), you have to come get me, and if you touch me I’m going to kill you when I get out.” Rogers then allegedly stated the officer was signing his “death warrant” if he touched him.

At 5:06 p.m., Rogers was successfully relocated to a different cell where he continued to threaten all three of the officers with physical assault.

An initial appearance for Rogers is set for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

