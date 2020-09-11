Prisoner threw an apple at another inmate, proceeded to threaten an officer

At 4:05 p.m. Sunday, an officer reported an inmate, identified as Rogers, was outside of his assigned cell receiving his dinner plate. Upon receiving his plate, he took an apple and threw it directly at another inmate. The apple struck the inmate’s right arm, causing pain, redness and bruising.

At 4:56 p.m., an officer responded to Rogers’ cell to transport him to a different location. He refused to leave and told the officer he wasn’t going anywhere. The officer asked again and Rogers refused and stated “I’m going to kill your (expletive) when I get out.” The officer told him to put his sandals on for transportation and Rogers said “I ain’t putting on (expletive), you have to come get me, and if you touch me I’m going to kill you when I get out.” Rogers then allegedly stated the officer was signing his “death warrant” if he touched him.