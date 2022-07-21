Prisoner in Sturtevant charged after allegedly having Suboxone hidden in a coffee mug

STURTEVANT — An inmate allegedly had Suboxone on him, claimed he got it from a staff member.
Daniel W. Sabah, 32, was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possess illegal article by inmate.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:50 p.m. on May 28, a deputies were sent to the Racine Correctional Institute (RCI) for an inmate possessing Suboxone.
Suboxone is a drug typically used to treat opioid addiction, but it can be abused to get high off of, even though the drug is significantly less potent than certain other common opioids like heroin and oxycodone.
A deputy spoke with the captain of the RCI, 2019 Wisconsin St., who said Sabah had Suboxone hidden inside of a coffee mug along with pieces of sandpaper and two blades that were broken off from a shaving razor.
Sabah admitted to possessing the Suboxone and said he got it from a staff member. No staff members have been named in criminal complaints related to this incident. He said he uses it because it gives him a "mellow feeling."
Sabah was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Sabah is in prison after being convicted of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child in 2012 in Brown County.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Makel Joiner
Makel Joiner, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Lawrence Jones
Lawrence Jones, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Erin M. Roy
Erin M. Roy, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph C. Balderas
Joseph C. Balderas, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven M. Gramza
Steven M. Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (business setting).
Benjamin F. Malacara
Benjamin F. Malacara, 1000 block of English Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel W. Sabah
Daniel W. Sabah, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, possession of a controlled substance (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places), possess illegal article by inmate.
Raheem L. Bohannon
Raheem L. Bohannon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Juan A. Figueroa
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan A. Figueroa, 1100 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer Hernadez-Suazo
Jennifer Hernadez-Suazo, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley G. Jackson
Ashley G. Jackson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.