 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prisoner in Sturtevant charged after allegedly having Suboxone hidden in a coffee mug

STURTEVANT — An inmate allegedly had Suboxone on him, claimed he got it from a staff member.

Daniel Sabah

Sabah

Daniel W. Sabah, 32, was charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possess illegal article by inmate.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:50 p.m. on May 28, a deputies were sent to the Racine Correctional Institute (RCI) for an inmate possessing Suboxone.

Suboxone is a drug typically used to treat opioid addiction, but it can be abused to get high off of, even though the drug is significantly less potent than certain other common opioids like heroin and oxycodone.

A deputy spoke with the captain of the RCI, 2019 Wisconsin St., who said Sabah had Suboxone hidden inside of a coffee mug along with pieces of sandpaper and two blades that were broken off from a shaving razor.

People are also reading…

Sabah admitted to possessing the Suboxone and said he got it from a staff member. No staff members have been named in criminal complaints related to this incident. He said he uses it because it gives him a "mellow feeling."

Sabah was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Sabah is in prison after being convicted of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child in 2012 in Brown County.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

23-year-old woman pleads guilty in COP House arson

23-year-old woman pleads guilty in COP House arson

One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020 arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to plead guilty after previously pleading not guilty.

One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020, arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a change of plea hearing.

Day 3 of trial: Accused killer of Becky Rannow was not an original suspect

Day 3 of trial: Accused killer of Becky Rannow was not an original suspect

In court Wednesday, it became clear that Montreal Greer was not an initial suspect in the killing of Becky Rannow. It was not until Greer was arrested weeks after the homicide that the gun believed to have been used in the killing was reportedly found next to him on a stoop where he had passed out with an empty bottle of cognac.

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News