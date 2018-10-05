WATERFORD — Ken Remer’s heart sank when he arrived at his workshop on Sept. 20.
The auto workshop on the 800 block of Ela Avenue had been broken into. Piles of motorcycle tires, parts and tools were taken, worth more than $5,000 combined. But the worst part, he said, was a $30,000 motorcycle that was stolen. To Remer, that bike is priceless.
It had belonged to Kyle McGrane, who died in 2016 after a racing accident in California. He was only 17 at the time.
The McGranes were longtime supporters of Remer’s ATV and motorcycle racing company, International Championship Events. Remer bought his late friend’s bike to help the family cover medical bills.
The bike was recovered four days later by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in the Village of Rochester at the residence of Patrick James Bennett, 33, of the 200 block of Musquequak Street, who has been charged with two felonies: burglary and receiving stolen property.
The day the bike was returned just so happened to be the two-year anniversary of McGrane’s crash.
“It’s weird, man,” Remer said. “I still can’t believe it.”
The bike is being held by Racine County Sheriff’s Office as evidence, but it isn’t in good shape either.
Remer said that the seat was partially cut and all of the custom decals were removed. He figures it will cost at least $1,000 to fix it.
“Sometimes I wonder why I work so hard,” Remer said.
But there was a silver lining for Remer, other than the recovery of the bike.
His neighbors had his back, he said. Two television stations aired stories of the theft, informing people to keep a look out for the bike. Remer said he still doesn’t know how the sheriff’s deputies found the bike again.
“There was so much community support. We got it out there right away,” Remer said.
How the bike was stolen
Surveillance video from the night of the theft showed a vehicle belonging to Bennett pulling up to Remer’s workshop just after midnight on Sept. 19, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Six minutes later, the vehicle was seen pulling away, with the motorcycle being carried away on a trailer.
When law enforcement found the bike, they also discovered that the trailer Bennett used had been stolen from Fond du Lac on Sept. 11, according to the Sheriff’s Office. For this, Bennett faces an additional charge of misdemeanor receiving stolen property. He has also been charged for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, which law enforcement found inside a clock with a secret compartment in Bennett’s home. He appeared in court for an initial appearance via video conference Friday, according to online records.
Amanda Dysland, whom Remer said is believed to be Bennett’s girlfriend, was listed as a co-defendant on the criminal complaint, although court records show that she hasn’t been formally charged yet. However, according to court records, a warrant was issued for her arrest on Sept. 25 and she was arrested Oct. 3 regarding another burglary in Milwaukee County.
