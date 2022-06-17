Presence of fentanyl in marijuana becoming more common in Racine area, police say

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is warning the public that there has been an increased presence of fentanyl, an incredibly deadly opioid, in locally recovered marijuana, a drug that it is virtually impossible to overdose from.
An alert on the RPD's Facebook page Friday said "Dear Citizens of Racine,
"We the Racine Police Department, do not condone the consumption or sales of illegal narcotics. But, if you were to find yourself in possession of such, we want you to be as safe as possible. Currently, the City of Racine is seeing a spike of illegal narcotics laced with fentanyl, including but not limited to, marijuana. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is extremely dangerous. Drug traffickers will often mix fentanyl and weed together, due to it being a cheap way of manufacturing their product. We care about the citizens of Racine, and we don’t want more overdoses. Please make good decisions and be safe!"
Earlier this year, fentanyl test strips became legalized in Wisconsin, allowing drug users to test their product for the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid believed to be at least 50 times deadlier than morphine.
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine's south side; the scene wasn't investigated for another 12 hours "due to the call volume" at the time.
As Racine area police look to crack down on illegally owned firearms amid drastically increased reports of shootings, two more arrests were made Tuesday in Racine on suspects accused of being felons in possession of firearms.
One young man allegedly used Snapchat, Facebook and a small circle of accomplices to illicitly acquire other people's checks and collect thousands from a credit union. A $50,000 arrest warrant was issued May 20, and he was arrested less than a month later.
Between November 2021 and April 2022, an agent reported using a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from the woman; in that span, the informant bought 8.5 grams of meth, 1 gram of cocaine and 0.7 grams of fentanyl.