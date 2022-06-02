Prayers. Then gunshots | Video of funeral shooting shows the suddenness with which violence began

RACINE — "Somebody help me!" a woman screams over and over.
Moments before, a prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, multiple people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.
"Call an ambulance! Call 911!" others yelled after the first shots, but still before the second and subsequent bursts, which continued over a span of nearly 60 seconds.
Dozens of shots were apparently fired into a crowd of mourners burying King at Graceland Cemetery, just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The Racine Police Department and Ascension All Saints Hospital have confirmed that multiple people were shot, but it remains unclear how many.
The severity of the injuries and who was shot is not yet publicly known. No arrests have been announced.
King died May 20. He was a suspect wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, but fled police upon being pulled over before being shot and killed. Police have said the officer who shot King saw King with a gun, but have released little other information as the state investigation continues.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers said "We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.
"Gun violence has to stop."
In photos and video: From the scene of the Graceland Cemetery shooting and outside the hospital
