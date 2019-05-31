RACINE — A prayer vigil has been scheduled for Sunday evening to show support for the victims and families involved in the Thursday morning domestic violence incident on North Bay Drive.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of North Bay Drive.
Gene Smith, 35, was stabbed to death, and his girlfriend, Joy Reid, 36, was left in critical condition.
In a Facebook post, the Racine Interfaith Coalition wrote, “Please join the Racine Interfaith Coalition for a prayer vigil for yet another tragic domestic death in our community. Come show your support and join us in a prayer for the victims and their family during these hard times.”
On May 10, 30-year-old Angelica Rios was fatally shot in an alleged domestic violence incident, by Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr., who then took his own life.
And on Tuesday morning in Caledonia, 55-year-old Robert Luckfield Jr. died from gunshot wounds after an argument reportedly broke out between Luckfield, his daughter and her live-in boyfriend in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue.
No charges have been filed in that incident, in which the boyfriend and daughter told police that Luckfield was chasing them with a gun and had fired a round and they had armed themselves with a shotgun to defend themselves.