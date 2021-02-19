 Skip to main content
Popeyes employee allegedly stole $145 from the restaurant
POPEYES

Popeyes employee allegedly stole $145 from the restaurant

RACINE — A Popeyes employee allegedly stole $145 from the restaurant.

Malik J. London, 22, of the 1200 block of Racine Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft at a business setting.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 11, an officer was sent to the Popeyes at 920 Washington Ave. for a burglary.

Malik London

London

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a witness who said she believed an employee, London, stole money from the restaurant. She said he was working the day before and was in charge of closing. A key is required to open the register and it was short $63 and the safe was short $82. London was the last person who had access to both.

London was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A status conference is set for April 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

