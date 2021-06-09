 Skip to main content
Police: Woman tries to steal from Walmart, had cocaine in her purse
Police: Woman tries to steal from Walmart, had cocaine in her purse

STURTEVANT — A Racine woman allegedly tried stealing items from Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, had cocaine in her purse.

Christian Lee Donner, 41, of the 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of retail theft less than or equal to $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:17 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department were sent to Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, for two women who were being monitored while scanning items at the self-checkout line.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the store's loss prevention officer who said that the two women walked past the final point of sale and went into the bathroom. One of them was identified as Donner. The officer found the two and had them escorted to the loss prevention office. The officer gathered all of the stolen items in the bag and in Donner's purse, totaling $19.62.

A search of Donner's purse was done and a charred glass pipe and Chore Boy were found. A bag containing numerous packages of suboxone was found; Donner reportedly said that inside of the package was cocaine. Found in tin foil wrapping inside were 0.6 grams of cocaine.

Donner was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17  at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

