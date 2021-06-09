Police: Woman tries to steal from Walmart, had cocaine in her purse

STURTEVANT — A Racine woman allegedly tried stealing items from Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, had cocaine in her purse.
Christian Lee Donner, 41, of the 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of retail theft less than or equal to $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:17 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department were sent to Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, for two women who were being monitored while scanning items at the self-checkout line.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to the store's loss prevention officer who said that the two women walked past the final point of sale and went into the bathroom. One of them was identified as Donner. The officer found the two and had them escorted to the loss prevention office. The officer gathered all of the stolen items in the bag and in Donner's purse, totaling $19.62.
A search of Donner's purse was done and a charred glass pipe and Chore Boy were found. A bag containing numerous packages of suboxone was found; Donner reportedly said that inside of the package was cocaine. Found in tin foil wrapping inside were 0.6 grams of cocaine.
Donner was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 8
Today's mugshots: June 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kristen M Arneson
Kristen M Arneson, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert L Leo Jr.
Robert L Leo Jr., 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tabitha N Lutze
Tabitha N Lutze, 1100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Davina L Amaro
Davina L Amaro, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Christian Lee Donner
Christian Lee Donner, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take (less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin J Kramer
Justin J Kramer, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
David E Hansen
David E Hansen, 3100 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).