{{featured_button_text}}
3000 Bates Street incident

Police responded in force to the 3000 block of Bate Street Sunday around 9:15 p.m. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A female was reportedly shot Sunday evening in the 3000 block of Bate Street and the police are telling people to stay away from the area. 

Police responded in force around 9 p.m. Sunday to the incident which occurred on Bate Street about half way between Taylor Avenue and West Street. 

Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  There is no update on the extent of injuries, police said in a press release at 10:15 p.m. 

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is still active.  The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.  Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.