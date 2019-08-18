RACINE — A female was reportedly shot Sunday evening in the 3000 block of Bate Street and the police are telling people to stay away from the area.
Police responded in force around 9 p.m. Sunday to the incident which occurred on Bate Street about half way between Taylor Avenue and West Street.
Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no update on the extent of injuries, police said in a press release at 10:15 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and the scene is still active. The public is asked to stay away from the area.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.