RACINE — A female was reportedly shot Sunday evening inside a home on the 3000 block of Bate Street and was taken to a hospital via Flight for Life. As of Monday morning, the Racine Police Department said that she still has only a “50-50 chance of survival.”
Police warned people to stay away from the area Sunday evening, but by Monday morning normalcy had returned. No crime scene tape remained and there was no longer a police presence.
At about 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded in force to the area where the woman had been shot, between Taylor Avenue and West Street near Wisconsin Lutheran’s early-childhood campus.
Officers located a female victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
The shooting was one of two violent incidents that occurred within 6 hours of each other in eastern Racine County on Sunday, requiring some officers to work longer shifts Sunday night.
A man, identified as 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson, was fatally shot by a Caledonia police officer after Nelson allegedly attacked the officer with an “edged weapon” during what was described as a burglary.
Racine Police also are handling that investigation.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.