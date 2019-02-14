RACINE — A Racine woman is being charged after allegedly parking in a fire lane and locking herself in a laundromat bathroom to avoid police.
Vanessa L. Anderson, 29, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, faces misdemeanor charges of bail jumping and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police responded to a parking complaint at about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue Kangaroo Coin Laundromat, 3915 Durand Ave. Officers reportedly saw Anderson exit her car, which was parked in the fire lane, and enter the laundromat.
When officers went into the laundromat, Anderson reportedly saw them and then went into the bathroom and locked the door.
Officers tried to open the door for five minutes before a Blue Kangaroo employee gave them a key. As an officer opened the door, Anderson reportedly tried to hold it closed by pushing her body against it.
The officer pushed the door open and began handcuffing Anderson, who reportedly tensed her arms and refused to put them behind her back.
Anderson was out on a signature bond for a previous case in which she was accused of child neglect and failing to send a child to school, court records show.
She made an initial court appearance for the current charges on Thursday, during which a cash bond of $1,000 was set, records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.