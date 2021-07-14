 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Woman assaulted an EMT, had multiple illegally obtained prescription drugs in backpack
0 Comments

Police: Woman assaulted an EMT, had multiple illegally obtained prescription drugs in backpack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A woman allegedly assaulted an EMT that was helping her, had a backpack full of illegally obtained prescription drugs.

Long overdue recognition may be coming to a group of World War II heroes.  The Senate passed legislation that would award members of the 6888th Battalion the Congressional Gold Medal. That group was the only Black unit of women in Europe during the war, and its members are credited with solving a growing mail crisis at the time. "I wasn't expecting it, and so here I am. The sad part of it is that we have so few girls who are still alive, who belong to that unit," said Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon. "I just wish there were more people to if it comes through there were more people to celebrate it."There are believed to be just seven surviving members from the unit including retired Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon.  The bill still needs to pass in the House.

Laura S. Meredik, 42, from Salem, Wisconsin, was charged with a felony count of battery to emergency medical care providers, five misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:31 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the Pilot Truck Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave., for a check on a female truck driver who appeared to be impaired.

Officers made contact with the woman, identified as Meredik, who seemed to be very agitated and was reaching around for items inside the truck. Officers asked her to step out of the truck, but she proceeded to refuse to listen to them and kept trying to get back into the truck while struggling with standing and walking. She had glassy and bloodshot eyes as well as slow and slurred speech. 

She had a backpack with her. Inside the backpack were several empty airplane bottles of alcohol, police said. She said several times during the search that she needed medication from her backpack. A black container was found that allegedly had:

  • 8 Fluoxetine hydrochloride 20mg pills
  • 3 Gabapentin 300mg pills
  • 4 Eliquis 5mg pills
  • 1 Ibuprofen 400mg pill
  • 9 Hydroxyzine hydrochloride 25mg pills
  • 8 other Hydroxyzine hydrochloride 25mg pills
  • 8 unidentified pills.

Rescue personnel responded and Meredik was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital. She allegedly had to be handcuffed to the cot due to becoming more violent with officers and rescue personnel. Upon arrival at the hospital, a firefighter/EMT was allegedly punched in the groin area by Meredik. She allegedly continued to try to break out of the handcuffs that were attached to the hospital bed railing and made attempts to kick hospital staff.

Meredik had an initial court appearance through Zoom on Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News