Police: Woman accused of driving while high with kids in car, man charged with pot possession

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man and a woman were both arrested Monday after marijuana was reportedly found in the vehicle they were traveling in, and the woman is accused of having been driving high with two children in the vehicle, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Quantea L. Booker-Fonder, 24, of the 1600 block of West Street in Racine, told police while he was being handcuffed that he would “take the marijuana charge,” meaning he claimed the 31.7 grams of pot found in the vehicle’s glove compartment belonged to him, according to a criminal complaint.
He was charged on Tuesday with a felony count of possession of THC, second or subsequent offense.
The woman, after reportedly showing multiple clues of intoxication during a standard field sobriety test, was placed under arrest for first offense operating while intoxicated with minor children in the vehicle, police said.
Two children under the age of 10 were reportedly sitting in the backseat of the vehicle at the time the car was pulled over, according to the police.
Online court records show that the woman had not been formally charged as of Tuesday, thus The Journal Times is not publishing her name. Police reported she was taken to the hospital Monday for a blood draw.
The arrests was made in the parking lot of Kohl’s department store, 5500 Washington Ave., after police observed the car to be going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone of Highway 31 and making a lane change without using a signal. Police said that the woman admitted to having smoked marijuana approximately five minutes before getting behind the wheel. What appeared to be a mostly consumed marijuana roach was also found in the ashtray, police said.
Booker-Fonder has one prior conviction for possession of marijuana, and now faces up to 3½ years of imprisonment if convicted of this new charge. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 20, court records indicate.
