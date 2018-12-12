RACINE — A group home resident was allegedly involved in a scheme in which he twice cashed checks from an account that did not exist. A Racine woman, who allegedly came up with the scheme, faces a felony charge for defrauding Educators Credit Union of more than $1,000.
Makema E. Hoskins, 38, of the 2200 block of Romayne Avenue, has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer and a felony count of fraud against a financial institution.
The checks were allegedly cashed in October 2017, but charges weren’t filed until November of this year. On Wednesday, Hoskins reportedly failed to appear in court, despite a hearing being scheduled, according to online court records. An arrest warrant for Hoskins was ordered.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 20, 2017, a man entered the Educators Credit Union branch on Rapids Drive with a $463 check that appeared to belong to a TCF Bank account Hoskins owned. The man, later identified as the group home resident, had $63 of that check deposited into his own bank account and received the remaining $400 in cash.
The next day, the man did the same thing with a check worth $548, depositing $8 into his own account and receiving $540 in cash.
However, Educators Credit Union later found that the account the checks came from did not exist. It reported a loss of $1024.59 as a result.
A police officer reportedly spoke with Hoskins on Nov. 21, 2017, and she reportedly told police that the group home resident must have stolen her checks, although she admitted that she had driven the individual to the bank on those days.
Three weeks later, the officer interviewed the group home resident with his guardian. The man told the officer he had been “involved in cashing the bad checks, but claimed it was Hoskins’ idea,” according to the criminal complaint. He admitted to keeping $260 between the two checks and giving the rest for Hoskins, according to police.
The man’s guardian told police that they weren’t aware he even had an Educators Credit Union account.
On Dec. 27, 2017, the officer said that he was informed that Hoskins had an account at TCF, but it had been closed in 2008.
In April 2018, the officer re-interviewed Hoskins, and she reportedly provided a written statement that claimed she wasn’t involved. Police analyzed the signature on that statement, and found that it matched the signature on the checks Hoskins claimed to have not known about.
Upon being interviewed once again, Hoskins admitted to having been involved in the scheme. She claimed to have received $350 from the two cashed checks.
Past incident
In December 2017, Hoskins was charged for felony personal identity theft and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for allegedly trying to get a refund on a box of cereal to Family Dollar, throwing a pen at a pregnant cashier, threatening the cashier, and later lying to police about her name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.