Police: Woman accused of driving while high with kids in car, man charged with pot possession

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after marijuana was reportedly found in the vehicle in which they were traveling, and the woman is accused of having been driving high with two children in the vehicle, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Quantea L. Booker-Fonder, 24, of the 1600 block of West Street in Racine, told police while he was being handcuffed that he would “take the marijuana charge,” meaning he claimed the 31.7 grams of pot found in the vehicle’s glove compartment belonged to him, according to a criminal complaint.

He was charged on Tuesday with a felony count of possession of THC, second or subsequent offense.

The woman, after reportedly showing multiple clues of intoxication during a standard field sobriety test, was placed under arrest for first offense operating while intoxicated with minor children in the vehicle, police said.

Two children under the age of 10 were reportedly sitting in the backseat of the vehicle at the time the car was pulled over, according to the police.

Online court records show that the woman had not been formally charged as of Tuesday, thus The Journal Times is not publishing her name. Police reported she was taken to the hospital Monday for a blood draw.