CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police are looking for help identifying a man who allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill Thursday at Walgreens, 5005 Douglas Ave.
Police described the suspect as a 30-year-old black man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with black dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail, a black goatee and glasses. At the time he was wearing a gray zip-up fleece jacket, reddish-pink pants and blue tennis shoes. The suspect arrived and left in a black four-door Chevy Cruze.
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Caledonia Police at 262-835-4423.
