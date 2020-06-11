Police unions want RUSD union president removed from police commission after comments

RACINE — The leaders of two unions representing officers from the Racine Police Department have called on Mayor Cory Mason to reconsider his decision to appoint Angelina Cruz, the president of the union representing Racine Unified educators, to the Police and Fire Commission.
Cruz issued a statement as president of Racine Educators United calling for police officers to be removed from Racine Unified schools.
In that statement, Cruz quoted a leader of the Black Power movement in the 1970s who was convicted in the killing of a law enforcement officer and is now a fugitive from the law. Cruz also was accused of using a “broad brush” when speaking about institutionalized racism, according to a response letter issued by the presidents of the Racine Police Association (RPA), which represents rank-and-file officers, and the Staff Officers Association (SOA), which represents supervising officers.
The Police and Fire Commission has some oversight abilities over the Racine police and fire departments, and also has hiring and firing powers of police officers and firefighters. According to the City of Racine, there are currently three people who serve on the commission with two vacancies. Cruz joined the commission in November 2019.
The police unions’ letter also states: “In addition to taking great umbrage to Ms. Cruz’s divisive statements, the RPA and the SOA have serious concerns about her ability to function as an objective member of the Racine Police & Fire Commission … The public officials charged with overseeing the police department ought to adhere to the same standard of care and conduct that is expected of its officers. By this measure, Ms. Cruz has fallen woefully short.”
The RPA’s and SOA’s letter concludes with a message directed at Mason, saying “we respectfully request hearing from you regarding your assessment of this situation, and how we can alleviate the questions and concerns of our officers regarding Ms. Cruz’s capacity to serve on the Police & Fire Commission in light of her malicious public statements.”
Mason said through a spokesman in an email that he “will not be asking Ms. Cruz to step down from the PFC.”
‘Greatly offended’
The letter from Racine Educators United lists names of seven who died in the U.S. over the past decade, including Racine’s Ty’Rese West, saying that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is “yet another reminder of the countless other Black men and women, including those in our very own community, who have been executed by white supremacists and the systems constructed by institutional racism.”
Of the seven names Cruz listed, four were killed by law enforcement, one died while in jail by suicide where staff was not following required checks on inmates, one was killed by a former police officer and one was killed by a neighborhood watch coordinator.
The response letter, signed by the president of both the RPA (Todd Hoover) and SOA (Michael Smith), said “our members are greatly offended by the broad brush of white supremacy used by Ms. Cruz in her statement on behalf of her union.”
Quoting ‘a convicted cop-killer’
REU’s letter closes with the following: “In the words of our great Sister Assata Shakur: ‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.’”
The RPA’s and SOA’s response letter states that Assata Shakur is “a convicted cop-killer” and has been on the FBI’s Most Wanted List since 2013.
In May 1973, Shakur — who had been a leader of the Black Liberation Army, an offshoot of the Black Panthers that is now defunct and was known for bank robberies, attacks on police officers and kidnapping drug dealers — was involved in a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike during which a state trooper died, a BLA member died, another state trooper was shot and Shakur was shot.
Shakur was sentenced to life in prison four years later for aiding and abetting in the killing of the trooper. She escaped prison in 1979 and has lived in Cuba with political asylum since at least 1984. She has also long been a proponent of community education programs, is still considered to be a leader of the black power movement and is known to be the godmother of late rapper Tupac Shakur.
“The RPA and SOA greatly value and welcome the opportunity to maintain a community dialogue on policing issues, and we share the objective of addressing systemic racism and prejudice wherever and however we can. Nonetheless, we fail to see how denigrating the service and sacrifice of all the officers who work tirelessly to keep our city safe helps advance that public discourse,” the letter continues. “Additionally, as we approach the one-year anniversary of the line of duty death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland (on June 17), our members are particular sensitive to Ms. Cruz’s quotation of a convicted cop-killer.”
