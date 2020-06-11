Police unions want RUSD union president removed from police commission after comments

Shakur was sentenced to life in prison four years later for aiding and abetting in the killing of the trooper. She escaped prison in 1979 and has lived in Cuba with political asylum since at least 1984. She has also long been a proponent of community education programs, is still considered to be a leader of the black power movement and is known to be the godmother of late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The police unions’ letter also states: “In addition to taking great umbrage to Ms. Cruz’s divisive statements, the RPA and the SOA have serious concerns about her ability to function as an objective member of the Racine Police & Fire Commission … The public officials charged with overseeing the police department ought to adhere to the same standard of care and conduct that is expected of its officers. By this measure, Ms. Cruz has fallen woefully short.