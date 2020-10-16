Police: Two women tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items, threatened Walmart employee

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two women have been charged with felony retail theft after attempting to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items from Walmart.
Tatiyana B. Burnette, 25, of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue and Antonique J. Carter, 25, of the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue were charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Burnette was also charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and Carter charged with six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to Walmart on 3049 S. Oakes Road. Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down by a witness who stated Carter instigated a fight with a cashier.
The cashier said that Carter and Burnette were attempting to shoplift. Both became extremely angry and they began to swear and yell. They both admitted to there being items in their carts that weren’t paid for.
In surveillance video, Carter got out bags and Burnette was scanning items while Carter was placing items that weren’t scanned into the bags. Carter also had concealed items in her diaper bag. The value of the items Carter took was $481.26.
Burnette had on a coat that was held for resale and she took the tags off as well as items concealed in her purse. The value of the items Burnette took was $508.88.
An employee stated Carter and Burnette made threats to beat them up. Carter said she was about to go “Hong Kong” on them and that what she did to others in the past is nothing compared to what she will do to them. Carter kept saying Racine is small and she will see them out on the street.
Both Burnette and Carter were given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
Their preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
