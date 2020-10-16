Police: Two women tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items, threatened Walmart employee

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two women have been charged with felony retail theft after attempting to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items from Walmart.

Tatiyana B. Burnette, 25, of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue and Antonique J. Carter, 25, of the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue were charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Burnette was also charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and Carter charged with six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to Walmart on 3049 S. Oakes Road. Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down by a witness who stated Carter instigated a fight with a cashier.

The cashier said that Carter and Burnette were attempting to shoplift. Both became extremely angry and they began to swear and yell. They both admitted to there being items in their carts that weren’t paid for.

In surveillance video, Carter got out bags and Burnette was scanning items while Carter was placing items that weren’t scanned into the bags. Carter also had concealed items in her diaper bag. The value of the items Carter took was $481.26.