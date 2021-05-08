 Skip to main content
Police: Two arrested after one stabbed the other; both were found in same car hours later
MOUNT PLEASANT

Police: Two arrested after one stabbed the other; both were found in same car hours later

MOUNT PLEASANT — According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, two people were arrested Saturday morning after one stabbed the other.

Antonique Carter

Carter
Rashad Lewis

Lewis

According to the police department, 26-year-old Antonique Carter stabbed 30-year-old Rashad Lewis when "a verbal altercation escalated when Carter accessed a knife and stabbed Lewis."

The stabbing was reported in about the 1000 block of S. East Frontage Road — near where Highway 20 goes underneath the Interstate 94— just after midnight on Saturday morning. But no arrests were made at that time because the parties reportedly fled.

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the same location for what was reported to be "a suspicious activity complaint." Inside a vehicle, both Carter and Lewis were found.

According to the MPPD: "Carter was taken into custody, and Lewis was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, a stab wound. Once released, Lewis was also taken into custody."

MPPD is recommending charges of attempted homicide and bail jumping for Carter, and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) and bail jumping for Lewis.

The investigation remains open.

