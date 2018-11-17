MOUNT PLEASANT — A police officer used nonlethal force to apprehend a man who was reportedly was holding a knife to a baby's throat early Saturday morning.
"The quick actions of the Mount Pleasant police officers on-scene prevented this from becoming a tragedy," Sgt. Jason Vaccaro wrote in a news release about the incident.
According to police, the suspect is currently being held in Racine County Jail. He has been identified as Stephen Trinidad, 29, of Mount Pleasant.
Police responded just before 4 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Frankie Place, just west of Highway 31 and north of 21st Street. A woman had called 911, saying that Trinidad was going to "kill her," police said. The woman and an older child escaped the residence, but a newborn was still inside.
From outside the home, Trinidad could be seen holding a knife to the newborn's throat "and indicating verbally that he was going to kill the child," according to police.
Trinidad had reportedly blocked the front door with a couch, preventing police from entering.
Multiple officers were able to enter the home through a second-story patio, after which point Trinidad was Tased, allowing the child to be rescued and Trinidad to be arrested, according to police.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared before being taken to jail, police said. The infant and other residents of the home were not injured, police said.
Trinidad faces pending charges of disorderly conduct while armed, recklessly endangering safety in the first degree, false imprisonment and failing to comply with officers, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.