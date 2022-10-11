Police: Three shooting incidents but no injuries last weekend in Racine

RACINE — There were three reported shooting incidents last weekend in different parts of Racine, but nobody was hurt.

According to the Racine Police Department:

At around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, there were shots fired on the 1200 block of Albert Street on the north side. Bullet casings were found but no damage.

Before 8 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of Pear Street, in what is sometimes called the Midtown neighborhood, for a window struck by gunfire. "No scene was located," Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email.

Then, at around 10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report that "two vehicles were shooting at each other as they were traveling southbound" on the 3300 block of South Memorial Drive near Racine's southern border. Police said that bullet casings were recovered.