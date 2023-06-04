Journal Times Staff
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Around 11:20 p.m., MPPD responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of 22nd and Mead streets in Mount Pleasant, just south of the City of Racine.
Officers found three people who had been shot.
All three were treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and two were later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Other responding agencies included the Racine Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department, South Shore Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is being investigated as an attempted homicide and is an active investigation, according to MPPD.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4, Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through
www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
Meet Aspen: Mount Pleasant's newest K-9 officer
Quite a team
Mount Pleasant Police Officer Zach Giovannoni and K-9 Aspen pose in front of their squad car parked at Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive.
Alex Rodriguez
Training
Aspen is ball-rewarded: When he finds narcotics, people or other things he is looking for, he is given a ball to play with. As a result, Aspen is conditioned to equate the smell of narcotics with his ball; in his mind he is looking for his ball, not drugs.
Alex Rodriguez
Picking up on a scent
Aspen is required to do a minimum of 16 hours of training a month to keep his skills honed.
Alex Rodriguez
K-9 Aspen
K-9 Aspen is the newest patrol dog addition to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Alex Rodriguez
Honoring
Aspen, Mount Pleasant Police Department's new patrol dog, will take over for K-9 Ares, who died last October.
Alex Rodriguez
Aspen
Aspen, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, has joined the Mount Pleasant Police Department as a patrol dog.
Alex Rodriguez
