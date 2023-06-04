MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Around 11:20 p.m., MPPD responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of 22nd and Mead streets in Mount Pleasant, just south of the City of Racine.

Officers found three people who had been shot.

All three were treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and two were later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Other responding agencies included the Racine Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department, South Shore Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being investigated as an attempted homicide and is an active investigation, according to MPPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4, Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

Meet Aspen: Mount Pleasant's newest K-9 officer Quite a team Training Picking up on a scent K-9 Aspen Honoring Aspen